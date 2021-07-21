4 SIMPLE tips to bake perfect pies every single time

There are many skills that take time to master. One such skill is baking pies. Although it may seem that pies tend to have a temperament of their own since they sometimes decide to rise while sometimes decide to not cook from the inside, there are some things that you need to keep in mind to make a perfect pie.

Pie, be it potato or apple or any other, does require love, care and attention. While baking them, there are some tricks and tips that you should follow to ensure a soft, well-risen, crusty and delicious pie every single time. Have a look at 4 such tips below.

1. It might be tempting to sprinkle flour on the surface of the kitchen countertop while rolling the pie, but using excess flour can make the pie dough tough. So try to brush off the excess flour from the pie with the help of a kitchen towel or pastry brush.

2. Make sure to use chilled butter while making the pie. To ensure that the butter is cold and not room temperature, take it out from the refrigerator just seconds before using it. Also, make sure to refrigerate the dough for a sufficient amount of time to ensure a soft pie dough.

3. While baking the pie, cover the edges of the crust of the pie using aluminium foil. This will ensure that the top crust doesn’t begin darkening before the pie is cooked from the inside.

4. Once the pie is baked, make sure to let it cool before serving it. The filling of the pie needs time to set and if you slice the pie as soon as it is baked, it may become runny. So let it cool for a few hours before serving it to ensure the right texture.

