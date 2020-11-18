4 SIMPLE ways to make a thicker and creamier Raita

Raita is a must-have accompaniment with every dish. Whether it’s boondi, cucumber or mint, we all love all the variations of raita. However, homemade raita often tends to be runny. Check out these 4 simple ways to make your raita thicker and creamier.

Any meal in an Indian household is incomplete without Raita. It is basically a yoghurt based accompaniment to go with a meal. It goes well with a variety of dishes, especially with the ones on the heavier side, to add some freshness to the meal. Apart from being a refreshing side dish, it is also highly beneficial for the body.

At times, homemade raita can be a little runny, because of the water content of the vegetables. When the curd is too runny, it can dilute the flavours of the raita and cam make the vegetables soggy. Follow these 4 easy ways to thicken your raita and make it creamier.

Add fresh cream

To make the raita creamier, add some fresh cream into it before adding the vegetables and spices. The cream will ensure the right consistency.

Use hung curd

Keep the curd tied in a muslin cloth for at least an hour before using it to make the raita. By doing this the raita will not be as runny as it usually is.

Strain it

Strain it in a sieve lined with a paper towel to make the raita thicker. After straining it, keep it in the fridge.

Use a hand blender

While putting ingredients like cucumber, which are high in water content, core the cucumber first and then use a hand blender to make sure no extra amount of water is added to the raita.

