4 Smart tips for travelling light on your next trip

Packing lightly has evolved into a fad as society shifts more and more toward sustainability. Despite the absurdity of the idea, even the fellow heavy packers can manage to fit everything in only one bag. Packing is actually an art. If you forget a necessary item, you'll be dissatisfied and forced to search for the closest store to your vacation destination. If you overpack, you risk becoming disorganized, carrying too many bags, and losing money on expensive airline baggage policy.

So, in order to get it right, here are 4 packing strategies that every traveller should know.

1. Roll and fold

Although rolling your clothes does reduce space, some of your clothes might end up wrinkled. The quickest way to pack clothing is to fold it; for goods that wrinkle quickly, such a cotton button-down shirt or linen, folding is preferred to rolling. On the other hand, you can roll up clothes that are wrinkle-free.

2. Prepare a checklist

Packing is one area where slackers lag. Start your packing process days or even weeks before you are scheduled to go; this will allow you enough time to make a thorough list and buy any extra items you may need. A fool proof approach to guarantee that you never, ever forget to bring something crucial is to make a checklist.

3. Divide everything when packing

Divide your suitcase into orderly sections before you really start packing it. They can be separated by size. Pack the smaller clothes in one box and the larger ones in the other with all the clothing. Store your belongings vertically in the luggage rather than stacking them on top of one another. The more compartmentalization you use, the simpler it will be to pack and locate items while travelling.

4. You should always use compression packing cubes

Compression packing cubes are the perfect purchase for any traveller because they are quite practical as they compress the air out of the clothes. These cubes are much sturdier and they also come in a variety of sizes and forms, making it incredibly simple to stack them inside of your luggage. Just keep in mind that even if these compression cubes allow you to pack more goods in your suitcase, the weight of your possessions is unaffected.

Follow the aforementioned steps for organizing and packing your trip, and you'll have the best experience checking things off your bucket list.

