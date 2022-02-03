4 Spicy Indonesian dishes you must try at least once in your life

When you think of traveling to Bali, thoughts of the Indonesian city probably awaken your appetite for regional delicacies. Well, Indonesia has a lot to offer you with exciting cooking techniques and intricate spice blends. Right from a spicy fruit salad to Penyetan chicken in a chilli sauce, we bring you a spate of foods that could set your tastebuds on fire. So, take a look at recipes to four spicy Indonesian dishes you must try at least once in your life.

Ayam Betutu or banana leaf chicken

The secret behind this recipe is shrouded in mystery, for legend says that it was first cooked in the palace kitchen for royals in Bali. It is precisely why the blend of spice used in this dish is so delicate and flavourful. To cook this, you need an entire chicken that can be filled with a marinade of chilli, onions and ginger. It is then cloaked in banana leaves and traditionally steamed for a day. But here’s a swifter recipe for the same dish that you can pair with sambal.

Rujak Fruit Salad with Spicy Palm Sugar Sauce

If you’ve always been used to eating sweet fruit salads, then Rujak shall come as a surprise. This Indonesian salad is made from fresh fruit and laced with a delicious, tangy sauce. Since this dish gives you the right blend of flavours right from sweet and spicy to tangy; it appeals to a lot of diverse palates. You may be surprised to learn that this fruit salad is spiced with 8-10 cayenne peppers. When it comes to fruit, you can use seasonal fruits available such as mango, papaya, pineapple and others.

Spicy Balado Eggplant

Traditionally a cooking style that’s native to West Sumatra, the Balado essentially means made with chili. While the core ingredient can be anything that suits your fancy be it egg, chicken or vegetable, the cooking style remains the same. This is perfect for people who crave spicy food for it includes a lot of chilli. Eggplant Balado is gloriously red in colour and has a sharp scent that makes it irresistible.

Ayam Penyet or Smashed chicken

Fans of chicken or white meat shall love this as it makes for a spicy meal. Originally from East Java, this is one messy dish that is drenched in chili sauce, which makes it a formidable shade of red. While the Penyetan typically uses fried bird, you can also make it a vegetarian option with tofu or cottage cheese.

Also Read: 5 Sensational desserts from Morocco you must try at least once in your life