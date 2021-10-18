4 Step recipe to make Butterscotch Cupcakes

When it comes to desserts that are easy to make as well as eat, cupcakes definitely topped the list. Cupcakes are incredibly comforting and are delicious to eat. They can be made in different flavours. One of the most popular flavours of cupcakes include butterscotch. Butterscotch cupcakes can be made with brown sugar and vanilla frosting.

So if you want to make these delectable butterscotch cupcakes at home along with a home-made butterscotch sauce, then follow this easy 4-step recipe given below.

Step 1

For the butterscotch sauce, heat ¼ cup of butter in a pan and add ¾ cup of brown sugar, ¾ cup cream, 2 tsp pure vanilla extract and ½ tsp salt. Keep aside.

Step 2

For the cupcakes, mix 2 cups of all-purpose flour, ½ tsp baking powder, ¼ tsp baking soda and ½ tsp salt in a bowl. In another bowl, combine 1 cup of brown sugar, ½ cup of melted butter, 1 egg, ¼ cup yogurt, ¾ cup milk and 1 tbsp vanilla extract. Add this to the dry ingredients.

Step 3

Pour this batter in cupcake moulds and bake at 180 degree celsius for 15-20 minutes. For the frosting, beat 1 cup of softened butter, 3 cups of sugar, ¼ cup of cream, some salt and 2 tsp vanilla extract.

Step 4

Pour this prepared butterscotch sauce in a piping bag and fill the cupcakes. Top with vanilla frosting and serve.

Also Read: World Food Day 2021: Recipe to make nutritious spinach soup