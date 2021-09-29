4 Step recipe to make dhoklas at home

When it comes to a snack that is wholesome, light, nutritious and delicious, dhokla definitely tops the list. Dhokla is a popular dish that comes from the state of Gujarat. This dish is made with a batter prepared from chickpeas, urad and rice. It is mostly eaten as a snack but also can be eaten for breakfast.

It is a source of good fats and is thus considered to be healthy and nutritious. So if you want to make this popular Gujarati dish at home then follow this simple 4-step recipe given below.

Step 1

Combine 1 cup of gram flour, 1 tbsp citric acid, 1 tbsp sugar, a pinch of turmeric and some salt in a bowl to prepare the batter. Add water to achieve a thick consistency.

Step 2

Mix 1 tbsp of baking powder with some water and add this to the batter.

Step 3

Fill the bottom part of the steamer with water and let it come to a boil. Grease the top part with some oil to prevent the dhoklas from sticking to the surface. Pour the batter into the steaming tin and steam for 15 minutes.

Step 4

To prepare the tempering, heat some oil in a pan and add ½ tbsp mustard seeds, 1 dry red chilli and 6 curry leaves. Cut the prepared dhoklas in small pieces and pour this tempering on top of the steamed dhoklas. Serve.

Also Read: 3 Delicious and super simple tea time recipes