Check out this quick 4 step recipe to make Keema Matar at home

Indian cuisine is filled with dishes that boast of rich flavours, varying textures and deliciousness. Indian dishes tend to use a variety of different spices to give the food a complex taste. An incredibly popular dish belonging to this cuisine is Keema Matar. This dish, as the name suggests, is made with minced meat and peas.

It is perfect for lazy lunches or for a casual get together. It includes ingredients such as cinnamon, peppercorns, cloves, cumin seeds, etc. Follow this quick recipe given below to make this spicy dish at home in a jiffy.

Step 1

Heat ½ cup of clarified butter in a pan and add 2 tsp cumin seeds, 3 cloves, 4 peppercorns and ½ inch of cinnamon along with 1 bay leaf and 1 cardamom.

Step 2

Next, add 3 tbsp chopped garlic and ½ inch ginger. Also add 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped. Saute on medium heat for a few minutes.

Step 3

Add 2 chopped tomatoes and mix well. Once they become soft and pulpy, add ½ tsp red chilli powder and salt according to taste. Next, add ½ tsp coriander powder and a pinch of turmeric powder.

Step 4

Add ½ kg of minced mutton along with 1 ½ cups of peas. Mix well till the meat is cooked and the peas become tender. Top with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

