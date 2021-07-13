4 Step recipe to make yummy chocolate chip ice cream at home

Craving sinfully delicious chocolate chip ice cream? Then check out this recipe given below to make this ice cream at home in just 4 steps.

Desserts have the power to instantly make us happy and content. All of us have one particular dessert that we can have at any given hour of the day, even when our stomachs are supposedly full! Some popular desserts include brownies, cakes and ice creams. When it comes to ice creams, one such ice cream that is an all-time favourite is chocolate chip ice cream.

Having an incredibly delicious taste, this ice cream is filled with little pieces of chocolates that make every bite scrumptious. So check out this recipe below to make this ice cream at home in just 4 simple steps.

Step 1

Add 2 cups of heavy cream, 1 cup of milk, ⅔ cup of sugar and ⅓ cup of corn syrup in a pan. Place this pan on medium heat and mix. Add 1 tbsp vanilla extract and let this mixture cook till it starts boiling.

Step 2

Whisk 6 egg yolks with ⅛ tsp salt in a bowl and add 1 cup of this mixture to the bowl. Add this to the pan and cook on medium heat for a minute. Remove from heat. Pour this into a bowl and cover it with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 3-5 hours.

Step 3

Transfer this mixture into the ice-cream churner and churn for about 30 minutes or till the cream begins to expand. Place a small container into the freezer for an hour, to put the ice cream in.

Step 4

Once the ice cream is churned, transfer it into the container and add ½ cup of semisweet chocolate chips. Freeze until it becomes solid. Serve chilled.

Also Read: Drunken Noodles: Follow this super simple recipe to make this dish at home

Share your comment ×