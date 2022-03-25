4 Stunning blue water beaches in India to visit

There are a few unusual blue-hued beaches in India that exude charm like no other destination. Beaches are known for their classic blend of sun, sand, and water, making them ideal for beautiful views. It's wonderful to have a tranquil walk on the neighbouring beach's sand, or simply sit or lie down there for a soothing sunbathing, or to see gorgeous sunrises and sunsets on the beaches, or beaches with moonlight.

Here, we bring you 4 amazing blue water beaches in India to visit and relax.

1. Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Islands

The Radhanagar beach, one of India's most beautiful beaches with Blue Water, has been dubbed the best beach in Asia. It is one of India's few best beaches, with brilliant blue waves, unblemished white sands, and lush green palm trees. This beach is also known as the 7th beach because it is one of the world's top seven beaches.

2. Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep

When it comes to tourism locations, the Lakshadweep Islands are India's unique hidden jewel. The Bangaram island resort, which is part of the Bangaram reef, attracts visitors due to its beautiful beach with fine sand and clear waters. It's also known for its magnificent coral reef, which makes it a popular scuba diving and snorkelling spot.

3. Marari Beach, Kerala

This quiet beach stretch is located 11 kilometres from the famed Allepy and features a clear blue ocean and swaying coconut trees. This beach is a haven for anyone looking for a tranquil seaside vacation away from the tourist crowds. You can even choose to rent umbrellas and beach chairs to relax and unwind.

4. Paradise Beach, Puducherry

If you're looking for turquoise sea waters, Paradise Beach in Puducherry might be the place for you. Also known as Plage Paradiso, it is a secluded beach in Chunnambar which is famous for its breath-taking views and serenity. The beach's beautiful boathouse is one of the most well-known sights. With a small entrance fee, you can enjoy fun rides like a merry-go-round and a bouncing castle.

While it's difficult to find such pristine beaches in India, the beaches on our list will provide you with an unforgettable experience. Visiting the beach and watching the waves slowly flow onto the shore can be a really relaxing experience, which is made much better when the water is crystal clear and peaceful.

