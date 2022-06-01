4 Stunning destinations in the world to experience underwater adventures

You are well aware of the famous underwater sports like snorkelling or scuba diving but if you are up to experiencing an offbeat adventure that can really amp up your heartbeats while satiating the adventuristic soul you have, then underwater sea walking is something that you should definitely consider. Yes, you read that right! Walking on your own feet under the sea and touching and capturing the aquatic life closely seems like a charming and exciting activity. Isn’t it? Under-water sea walking is a thrilling experience that you can explore even if you have no idea about swimming, you are still eligible to experience the marine world without any fear. Holding the hand of your loved one, walking at the core of the sea and about to touch fishes and corals in an extremely safe and sound way- well, there's no reason why you shouldn't be interested in experiencing this surreal and interesting sport.

Here we bring you 4 stunning destinations around the world to explore underwater Sea walking.

North Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

North Bay Islands, Andaman and Nicobar was the very first place in India that allows people to experience the adrenaline rushes of sea walking. All the credit goes to the crystal clear water this place provides, you can catch the glimpse of an amazing and unspoilt aquatic life over here. Positioned at the North of Port Blair, you can reach the destination by taking a boat or ferry ride to experience the pure bliss of coral reefs.

Baina Beach, Goa

Baina Beach near Vasco Da Gama is well known to provide prominent water sports including sea walking, jet skiing, scuba diving, parasailing, banana ride and snorkelling. Discover the fascinating underwater marine life on Baina beach which is located in mormugao in a very safe and enjoyable manner as you will be accompanied by trained and certified professionals during the whole sea walk. You can spot mini fishes, groups of rich corals and seaweeds as soon as you stepped into the water.

Grand Baie, Mauritius

Grand Baie aka grand bay is a coastal village that is quite classy and depicts contemporary vibes. The place consists of white sand beaches, lively restaurants and untouched water beauty that will leave you spellbound. Grand Baie offers turquoise water and maintains tight security so that travellers can explore this once in a lifetime experience, beautifully and safely. Along with an underwater guide, 2 surface divers will stay with you, ensuring a safe journey. This 30-minute long walk will also let you capture videos and photos to create memories that you can share with the world.

Neil Island

Neil Island in Andaman and Nicobar is yet another isolated island whose grandeur is still untapped. Though it’s a small island that is spread across an area of 14 km, it can provide you with amazing close-ups of the ocean bottom surrounded by live corals for an excellent experience. Located in the southern part of Andaman, at a distance of 37 km from Port Blair, it will take more than an hour to reach the destination but is worth every effort. Neil island is one of the most economical places to discover the experience of sea walking.

Also Read: Travel Tuesday: Explore these famous Mashobra spots for a soothing vacation