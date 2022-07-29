4 Sumptuous and easy-to-make Mexican recipes for your ultimate weekend feasting

The culinary flavours of Mexican cuisine are mostly defined by the words like spicy, fiery and mysterious. From the early evolution of the Aztecs and Mayas to modern European- Mexican cuisine has undergone numerous influences and is a perfect mix of vibrant flavours that can roll anyone’s buds. Simple native elements are the favourite staple of this cuisine including peanuts, vanilla, beans, coconuts, tomatoes and chilli peppers. The country celebrates their chillies like no one else and their food is a blend of flamboyant and varied varieties of chillies such as Serrano, Ancho, and Jalapeno. With their all favourite stars like herbs and spices, condiments, juicy jalapenos and peppers- their unique flavour will surely leave you speechless. Here we bring you a list of 4 sumptuous and easy-to-make Mexican recipes that you can toss at home for your ultimate weekend feasting.

Chili Con Carne

Chili con carne is a delicious and spicy version of minced meat that is usually relished during dinner. Cooked in the local, tangy and spicy ingredients of onions, tomato puree, beans and chilli, this dish will make you drool over.

Ingredients required

4 Red chillies, dried

2 tablespoons olive oil

300 grams of meat, minced

1 onion, finely chopped

4-6 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

Coriander powder as per the taste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt and pepper as per the taste

1 cup kidney beans, boiled

1 cup tomato puree

4 tomatoes, finely chopped

500 ml chicken stock

Method

Start by soaking the chillies in hot water.

Now, take a pan and heat oil in it and stir fry the onions along with cumin seeds.

Sprinkle spices, chillies and tomato puree and stir fry until aromatic.

Add in the beans, chicken stock, and chilli water, stir well and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

When turned thick, turn off the flame and serve with rice.

2. Chicken Fajitas

These much-loved wraps from Mexican are everybody’s all-time favourite. You can even customise the filling as per your liking. Serve with a guacamole dip for the best taste.

Ingredients required

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon vinegar

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons oregano

Chilli flakes as per the taste

1 cup chicken, shredded

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Flour tortillas

Method

Take a bowl and mix honey, vinegar, garlic, oregano, and chilli flakes along with salt and pepper.

Now, heat a pan and stir fry shredded chicken and pour it into the bowl of herb solution and mix everything well.

Take the tortillas to a pan, fill in the chicken mixture and cook it from both sides until brown.

Serve hot.

Mexican Elotes

Also known as the Mexican street corn, this is a perfectly seasoned creamy, tangy, salty, sweet and crunchy ingredient that will make you go wow with every bite.

Ingredients required

4 corn cob, covers removed

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lemon

1 clove of garlic

Salt and pepper as per the taste

1 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

1 cup cilantro, chopped

Chili powder as per the taste

Method

Start by grilling the corns from each side. Make sure to rotate.

Now, take a bowl and mix sour cream, mayonnaise, and lime juice. Mince the garlic and add it to this mixture.

Now, take a flat plate and add this cream mixture to it. Simultaneously, take another plate and add the cotija cheese to it.

Now, roll out the grilled corn cob from both plates and serve.

Mexican Paletas

Paletas are homemade popsicles that are prepared from fresh fruits. This is a perfect easy-to-make recipe for blazing heat.

Ingredients required

1 cup of strawberries, pineapple, mango, watermelon, cantaloupe, chopped

Sugar as per the taste

Water as required

Lemon juice of 1 lemon

Method

Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.

Now, take a popsicle mould and fill it with the prepared mixture. Let it freeze for about 6-8 hours.

Relish chilled.

