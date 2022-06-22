4 Super filling ragi recipes to try at home for healthy snacking

A powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals, this millet is considered wonderful for gastro-intestinal problems as it is digested slowly by the body.

by Mudra Saini   |  Updated on Jun 22, 2022 12:41 PM IST  |  2.4K
Here we bring you 4 super filling ragi recipes
Ragi is an incredible grain that is filled with the goodness of multiple heart-healthy nutrients. This deep-coloured food staple is gluten-free, affordable and easily available in the market and is enriched with fibre that will keep you satiated for a longer period of time. A powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals, this millet is considered wonderful for gastro-intestinal problems as it is digested slowly by the body. Right from improving haemoglobin levels to lowering blood sugar levels to aiding in losing weight-Ragi can do multiple wonders to the overall health. Here we bring you 4 super-filling recipes that you can cook at home in just a few minutes to reap the maximum benefits from this humble grain.

  1. Ragi pancakes

Ingredients required

  • 200 grams of ragi flour
  • 100 grams of whole wheat flour
  • 1 Ripe Banana, mashed
  • 1 teaspoon Baking powder
  • A pinch of Salt
  • 1 Whole Egg (whisked)
  • Oil

Method

  • Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients including ragi flour, whole wheat flour, banana, salt, egg and baking powder. Keep the consistency runny (not too watery, not too thick).
  • Now, take a pan and grease it with oil.
  • Pour a ladle filled with batter over the pan and cook both sides until brown.
  • Serve hot by drizzling some maple syrup, honey or chopped fruits.

Ragi pancakes

  1. Ragi mudde

Ingredients required

  • 250 grams of Ragi flour
  • Salt as per the taste
  • Water

Method

  • Take a small cup and fill it with cold water. Now, dissolve the ragi flour in it.
  • Now, take a vessel and add a cup of water to it and bring it to a boil.
  • Mix the ragi solution in this water, stirring continuously until a dough-like consistency is obtained. Keep the flame low and cook for another 5 minutes.
  • Now, keep your hands greasy and make small balls from this dough.
  • Serve these balls with sambhar or chutney.

Ragi mudde

  1. Ragi malt

Ingredients required

  • 1 Onion, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon cumin powder
  • 200 grams of ragi flour
  • Water
  • Salt as per the taste
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 10 grams of green peas
  • Oil

Method

  • Take a pan and add ragi flour to it.
  • Now, add the water and mix well to prevent any lumps. Keep the flame off.
  • Turn on the heat and stir until the mixture gets thick and glossy.
  • Once done, take another pan and heat the oil in it. Add curry leaves, cumin powder, salt, carrot and green peas and sauté well.
  • Now, add these vegetables to the mixture. Stir well and serve hot.

Ragi malt

  1. Ragi Idlis

Ingredients required

  • 100 grams semolina
  • 150 grams of ragi flour
  • A packet of Eno
  • 50 grams oats powder
  • Oil for greasing
  • Salt as per the taste

Method

  • Take a bowl and mix semolina, oats powder, ragi flour and eno in it. Make a smooth paste by adding salt and water to it, if required.
  • Once done, grease the cuts of the idli maker. Add and spread the paste equally and steam well until cooked properly.
  • Pack with a coconut mint dip or ketchup.

