4 Super filling ragi recipes to try at home for healthy snacking
Ragi is an incredible grain that is filled with the goodness of multiple heart-healthy nutrients. This deep-coloured food staple is gluten-free, affordable and easily available in the market and is enriched with fibre that will keep you satiated for a longer period of time. A powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals, this millet is considered wonderful for gastro-intestinal problems as it is digested slowly by the body. Right from improving haemoglobin levels to lowering blood sugar levels to aiding in losing weight-Ragi can do multiple wonders to the overall health. Here we bring you 4 super-filling recipes that you can cook at home in just a few minutes to reap the maximum benefits from this humble grain.
- Ragi pancakes
Ingredients required
- 200 grams of ragi flour
- 100 grams of whole wheat flour
- 1 Ripe Banana, mashed
- 1 teaspoon Baking powder
- A pinch of Salt
- 1 Whole Egg (whisked)
- Oil
Method
- Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients including ragi flour, whole wheat flour, banana, salt, egg and baking powder. Keep the consistency runny (not too watery, not too thick).
- Now, take a pan and grease it with oil.
- Pour a ladle filled with batter over the pan and cook both sides until brown.
- Serve hot by drizzling some maple syrup, honey or chopped fruits.
- Ragi mudde
Ingredients required
- 250 grams of Ragi flour
- Salt as per the taste
- Water
Method
- Take a small cup and fill it with cold water. Now, dissolve the ragi flour in it.
- Now, take a vessel and add a cup of water to it and bring it to a boil.
- Mix the ragi solution in this water, stirring continuously until a dough-like consistency is obtained. Keep the flame low and cook for another 5 minutes.
- Now, keep your hands greasy and make small balls from this dough.
- Serve these balls with sambhar or chutney.
- Ragi malt
Ingredients required
- 1 Onion, chopped
- ½ teaspoon cumin powder
- 200 grams of ragi flour
- Water
- Salt as per the taste
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 10 grams of green peas
- Oil
Method
- Take a pan and add ragi flour to it.
- Now, add the water and mix well to prevent any lumps. Keep the flame off.
- Turn on the heat and stir until the mixture gets thick and glossy.
- Once done, take another pan and heat the oil in it. Add curry leaves, cumin powder, salt, carrot and green peas and sauté well.
- Now, add these vegetables to the mixture. Stir well and serve hot.
- Ragi Idlis
Ingredients required
- 100 grams semolina
- 150 grams of ragi flour
- A packet of Eno
- 50 grams oats powder
- Oil for greasing
- Salt as per the taste
Method
- Take a bowl and mix semolina, oats powder, ragi flour and eno in it. Make a smooth paste by adding salt and water to it, if required.
- Once done, grease the cuts of the idli maker. Add and spread the paste equally and steam well until cooked properly.
- Pack with a coconut mint dip or ketchup.
