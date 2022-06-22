4 Super filling ragi recipes to try at home for healthy snacking

Ragi is an incredible grain that is filled with the goodness of multiple heart-healthy nutrients. This deep-coloured food staple is gluten-free, affordable and easily available in the market and is enriched with fibre that will keep you satiated for a longer period of time. A powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals, this millet is considered wonderful for gastro-intestinal problems as it is digested slowly by the body. Right from improving haemoglobin levels to lowering blood sugar levels to aiding in losing weight-Ragi can do multiple wonders to the overall health. Here we bring you 4 super-filling recipes that you can cook at home in just a few minutes to reap the maximum benefits from this humble grain.

Ragi pancakes

Ingredients required

200 grams of ragi flour

100 grams of whole wheat flour

1 Ripe Banana, mashed

1 teaspoon Baking powder

A pinch of Salt

1 Whole Egg (whisked)

Oil

Method

Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients including ragi flour, whole wheat flour, banana, salt, egg and baking powder. Keep the consistency runny (not too watery, not too thick).

Now, take a pan and grease it with oil.

Pour a ladle filled with batter over the pan and cook both sides until brown.

Serve hot by drizzling some maple syrup, honey or chopped fruits.

Ragi mudde

Ingredients required

250 grams of Ragi flour

Salt as per the taste

Water

Method

Take a small cup and fill it with cold water. Now, dissolve the ragi flour in it.

Now, take a vessel and add a cup of water to it and bring it to a boil.

Mix the ragi solution in this water, stirring continuously until a dough-like consistency is obtained. Keep the flame low and cook for another 5 minutes.

Now, keep your hands greasy and make small balls from this dough.

Serve these balls with sambhar or chutney.

Ragi malt

Ingredients required

1 Onion, chopped

½ teaspoon cumin powder

200 grams of ragi flour

Water

Salt as per the taste

1 carrot, chopped

10 grams of green peas

Oil

Method

Take a pan and add ragi flour to it.

Now, add the water and mix well to prevent any lumps. Keep the flame off.

Turn on the heat and stir until the mixture gets thick and glossy.

Once done, take another pan and heat the oil in it. Add curry leaves, cumin powder, salt, carrot and green peas and sauté well.

Now, add these vegetables to the mixture. Stir well and serve hot.

Ragi Idlis

Ingredients required

100 grams semolina

150 grams of ragi flour

A packet of Eno

50 grams oats powder

Oil for greasing

Salt as per the taste

Method

Take a bowl and mix semolina, oats powder, ragi flour and eno in it. Make a smooth paste by adding salt and water to it, if required.

Once done, grease the cuts of the idli maker. Add and spread the paste equally and steam well until cooked properly.

Pack with a coconut mint dip or ketchup.

