4 Surreal shopping markets in Haridwar you must visit

While most people visiting Haridwar desire a dip in the holy Ganges, the place is far more than a pilgrim destination. It is a stone's throw away from Rajaji National Park that can let you experience stunning wildlife safaris where you spot the flora, fauna of the region as well as wild elephants, deer and lots of monkeys. The Royal Bengal tiger sighting is elusive but a bit of patience on your part and luck can help you sight the majestic cat too. But if you're heading for a day trip to Har ki Pauri, then a quick stop at some of these markets will soothe the shopaholic in you.

Bara Bazar for ayurvedic supplies

Haridwar is also famous for ayurvedic treatments that are offered here. If you wish to take home some ayurvedic medicines for yourself or a loved one, this is the place where you can get it. Bara Bazar is situated on Railway Road and is also the ideal place for sourcing some genuine Rudraksha seeds.

Moti Bazar for pooja necessities

Drive on to Upper Road near the north of the canal and you shall spot a series of small shops that sell you everything you need to conduct a comprehensive pooja or havan. They also sell intricately carved idols of dieties and brass, copper vessels. It is an eye-catching market that makes for some stunning street photography as the sweet offerings, flowers, wood or cane baskets festooned with bangles of every colour add vibrance to your pictures. This is a great place to stock up on some delectable pickles that you can take home as well.

Government handloom and handicraft emporium

This city has a lot of emporiums set up by the state to ensure livelihood to the skilled artisans that reside in the area. Be sure to visit a govt emporium for the choicest of handicrafts and handlooms that could never be found in an outlet mall near you. These places are perfect for purchasing curios, religious handicrafts and stone sculptures.

Jwalapur for souvenirs and sweet treats

If you wish to please your culinary cravings then Jwalapur is for you. This area has lots of shops selling souvenirs, but the main attraction in this market is the sweet shops. You will find pure vegetarian treats of every flavour in the area and they are a must try.

Be sure to head to the ghats come evening for the Maha arti, the holy vibe of the area and the presence of thousands of devotees shall enchant you.

