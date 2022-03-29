4 Sweet treats you must try when you visit Assam

Unlike other cuisines in India, Assamese food is the most unexplored cuisine that not many people know of. Unless and until you visit Assam, not many people dig into Assamese dishes. Apart from its attractive geographical features, Assam is a land of sweet flavours, with rice playing an important role. Distinguished fruits such as coconuts, pumpkins, and apricots are used in traditional Assamese.

Here we bring you 4 sweet treats from the state of Assam that you must try on your next visit.

1. Doi- Chira

Excellent choice for breakfast! One can begin its day with a bowl of Doi-Chira, one of Assam's most popular breakfast dishes. It is commonly served during the Bihu Festival, but it is also suitable for other occasions since it requires less preparation time. Flattened rice, yogurt, cream, and jaggery are the main ingredients used in this Assamese sweet meal.

2. Komolar Kheer

This is a rice-based kheer with a zesty orange flavour. The addition of orange pulp to the sweet dish gives it a refreshing flavour, and the pulp can also be used as a garnish. It's one of Assam's best traditional recipes, so give it a try.

3. Rice Payas

The usage of Joha rice in the preparation of this Payas is unique. This sweet dish is particularly filling, as it contains a lot of sugar, ghee, and dried fruits. The cardamom seeds are generously sprinkled on top. Saffron can also be used as a garnish. One thing to keep in mind when creating this delectable sweet dessert is the gas flame. This delicious meal is prepared over a low heat.

4. Narikolor Laru

This is a coconut laddu that combines the finest of both worlds: coconut and sugar. And, absolutely, having one is insufficient. This laddoo has an incredible flavour. It has a strong striking tasteful resemblance to coconut candy.

Now that you know all about the must-try sweet dishes in Assam cuisine, we're sure you're itching to eat some of these delicacies. So don't be worried if you're planning a trip to the Northeast. Simply gorge yourself on these delectable desserts after a hearty main course.

