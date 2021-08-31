4 Table manners that people often forget to follow

There are many things that we should do but we don’t! One such thing is following proper table manners while eating. Table manners is something that we all are pretty well aware of but tend to ignore for some reason. It is always better to follow some basic manners than be blatantly unaware about them, while eating at a restaurant or even at home.

From not keeping your elbows on the table to following the right protocol while passing food, here are some common table manners that people often overlook while eating.

When it comes to passing the food to other people at the dinner table, the food should be passed in a counterclockwise flow. If you want a particular dish then instead of reaching out for it, simply ask the person closest to it to pass it to you.

A very important and basic rule is to never keep your elbows on the table. The table is for the food and not for you to rest on! Doing so also makes your posture look bad.

A less common but basic table manner is to always hold a stem glass by its stem. Another one being, passing the salt and pepper together, when asked for it.

A very basic but most commonly overlooked table manner is the urge to resist blowing on hot food or licking your fingers after a delicious meal. Blowing and hot food might be appropriate for children but not for adults while licking your finger is definitely a big no-no for people of all age groups!

