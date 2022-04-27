Curled in the middle of the eastern Himalayas, bordered by two beautiful rivers and encircled in lush greenery- Gangtok can be a perfect place to escape from all your chaos and hassles. Gangtok, being the largest capital city of Sikkim has everything for everyone! This city offers awe-inspiring landscapes, a serene atmosphere, lip-smacking local food and spiritual air right from the historic Buddhist monasteries- all of which soak you in a peaceful vacation while giving you varied reasons to visit again! Moreover, the city will give you an outstanding experience of thrilling activities and make your vacay a topic to talk about and remember for years.

Here are 4 things to do in Gangtok for a soothing getaway

1. River rafting on the Teesta River

Teesta river is one of the biggest rivers in Gangtok and if you wish to get that adrenalin rush then 315 km long Teesta river which originates from Tso Lhamo lake at a height of 5330 metres can make you go all crazy! A total of 50 rafts are available here to take you through a unique experience of river rafting. Enjoy the outstanding views of the mountains, see different varieties of fishes underwater and get all chilled out with an awesome feeling. Don’t forget to capture stories to tell and repeat (of course with safety). The best time to visit this place is between the months of October to June. The cost of river rafting can vary from INR 1000 to 5000.

2. Paragliding in Baliman Dara

Do you adore a wide-angle view and want to capture a panoramic landscape of lavishing green hills, rice fields and fresh air? If yes, then this paragliding experience is just perfect for you! This paragliding flight can be experienced from Baliman Dara or Bulbuley Dara which is situated at 1400 metres altitude and can give you a bird’s eye view of the entire city. The price and timings differ as per the altitude you choose. The usual cost of this flight range between INR 1000 to 2500 per person and you always go up with a certified trainer so there’s nothing unsafe over here. This thrilling activity is open all year except for the months between July to September.

3. Trekking on these beautiful trails

Because the place is rich in dense forests and lush greenery, one of the finest things you can experience here is trekking. You will find many picturesque tracks over here but one of the most prominent ones are Pelling, Tendong Hill, Sandakphu, Singba Rhododendron Reserve and Chungthang-to-Lachung which will make you witness poplar birch, elm and oak trees along with crystal clear waterfalls. If you are a nature lover and seeking a tranquil atmosphere, then you will definitely love these trials. While going trekking on these trials, you have to abide by basic guidelines provided by your guide. Trekking is open whole year long except for the months of monsoon. The price starts from INR 1000.

4. Monasteries

What makes the beautiful Gangtok even more splendid? Its tranquil monasteries! With a wide and lavishing structure, Tibetan architecture, calm surroundings along with the spiritual air all around- you can soak yourself in the much-needed peace in these best monasteries: Rumtek, Tsuk La Khang, Pemayangtse and Enchey Gompa. The monasteries are open all year but the timings are different for the different monasteries. Moreover, the entrance fee is also very nominal, starting from INR 10. Some of the monasteries like Enchey is 200 years old and you can also witness mind soothing special prayers over here.

