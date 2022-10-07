4 Things to consider to ensure the success of your most awaited Leh Ladakh bike trip

The journey to Leh Ladakh is not unknown to you if you ride a bike. The experience of riding over snow-covered mountains, rough terrain, towering peaks, perilous roads, and roaring motorcycle engines is what the trip to Leh Ladakh is all about. In essence, a Ladakh bike journey is all about the rider's positive attitude and unwavering spirit. As you ride your Royal Enfield through areas like Manali-Leh, Pangong Tso, and Nubra Valley, you are all set to take in the beauty of this location. However, if you don't keep a few suggestions in mind, your bike trip to Leh Ladakh won't be complete. These suggestions will help you plan a great trip by considering the important details in mind. Check out these 4 things to consider to ensure a great bike trip to Leh Ladakh.

1. Picking the right bike For people who enjoy mountains and adventures, Ladakh is always a tremendous pleasure. It does have some of the most hazardous roads in the world as well as some of the highest mountain passes that are connected by roadways. Never assume you are an expert driver since you might have one of the craziest and most adventurous drives of your life on those roadways. You need bikes with strong engines for such routes; the quality must not be compromised. Make sure the bike is in good condition and pay particular attention to its characteristics. 2. Maintain accessibility to your medical facilities The roads leading to this heaven on earth as well as a few other locations in Ladakh are very remote. This makes it harder to meet necessities like the accessibility of healthcare facilities. Even though there are numerous hospitals and clinics that people can turn to in an emergency, there is some worry regarding medical facilities. Having a First-Aid kit on hand and speaking with your doctor before your travel is advised.

3. Not succumb to acute mountain sickness One of the crucial things to arrange for when going to Ladakh is adaptation. The majority of Ladakh's locations, including Leh, are located above the 10,000-foot mark. Visitors may so experience acute mountain sickness, headaches, or nausea. Your body might not be able to handle the weather changes if you don't have a robust immune system. Instead, have a thorough medical examination performed before you depart for the bike trip.