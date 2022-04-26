Travel Tuesday: 4 Things you must do in Bikaner on your next trip

Being one of the royal places of the nation, Rajasthan offers marvellous experiences that can satisfy your soul. Right from Jaipur to Udaipur- you must have aware of all those traditional must-visit places of Rajasthan and that is why we bring you one offbeat place (Bikaner) whose beauty is quite pure and untouched. Bikaner is the fourth major city in Rajasthan and has gained major tourist attraction recently because of its royal palaces, temples, camel festivals and stunning traditional vibes. This unconventional cultural paradise has a lot to offer and its astounding long list of activities will never leave you disappointed.

Here we bring 4 things you should do in Bikaner on your next holiday.

Desert safari on the dune of Thar

The Thar Desert is that stand-alone beauty of Rajasthan that one should definitely witness! With glazing mustard sand, scenic landscape and camps all around- this will give you a unique experience during the day while at night you can get all decked up in the popular ethnic dance and music. Both jeeps and camels are available here to take you for the safari and this is an absolute must-have while in Bikaner. The imperial servicemen of Rajasthan will take you through different destinations like Raisar, Khichan, Balakaya Dhora and Phlodi depending upon the duration and package you choose. The safaris are available from morning to night and the package starts from INR 1200. You can book your package online or can also book on the spot.

Try the local cuisine

The food in Bikaner is as royal as their palaces! With various curries, chapatis, salads, sweet dishes- you can relish one big thali in the lunch that is served on a big copper thali and for snacks, there are a variety of foods available here that can make your taste buds go crazy. The most amazing, mouth-watering and prominent dishes at this place are bikaneri bhujia, raj kachori, dal bati churma, khata, gatta ki sabzi, pakodi, raj bhog, ghevar, Kesar fini, spicy papads and more. While you visit this place, don’t forget to give pleasure to your taste buds from the delicacies of these 3 famed outlets- Heeralal’s, Gallops, Chappan Bhog

Splash in the chilled water at Skybird Water Park

If you are visiting this Bikaner during the summer season then you are going to be drowned in sweat. So, if you want to refresh yourself then this place can do all the wonders! Go and enjoy all the fun and adventures by splashing in the water of this Skybird water park. With big thrilling water rides, lush greenery all around and classic snacks, this place will cool down the inner you and take you back through the lanes of school picnic. The water park is open from 11 am to 5 am. What’s more? Its main entry is free and you only have to buy the tickets for rides you want to enjoy.

Experience grandeur at Lalgarh palace

Visiting a royal place without exploring its splendid heritage is something we won’t allow and that is why we insist you visit this majestic Lalgarh Palace. This palace is having the finest architecture in the city and is put into existence in the remembrance of Maharaja of Bikaner, Maharaja Ganga Singh between the years 1902 to 1926. It depicts the 3 architectural panaches including Rajput, Mughal and European. With a blend of huge splendid pillars, intricate work all around, and fire-places- you can witness history at this place along with experiencing the royalty by residing at its noble heritage hotel. The palace is open from 10 am to 5 pm except for Sunday.