4 Tips to cook momos at home

Momos is a quintessential street food that is undoubtedly everybody’s favourite! It is the go-to dish, be it for evening snacks, brunches, or mid-meal cravings. They can either be steamed or fried and can include different kinds of fillings, be it vegetables or minced meat. They are usually eaten with a spicy chilli sauce or creamy mayonnaise.

Not many people know this but momos can also be made at home. So if you are attempting to make this famous street food at home, then follow these tips given below.

When it comes to preparing the dough for the momos, if you increase the quantity of the flour, you will also need to increase the amount of water you use. The quantity of both flour and water is supposed to be proportional while making the dough.

For the filling, make sure that you use just the right amount of it and not overstuff or understuff the momos. Finely grate the ingredients of the filling so that they easily can be placed inside the dough.

To shape the momos, you can use a cup to cut a perfect circle from the dough. Roll it with a rolling pin to make it thin enough and then place the filling in the centre. Carefully seal the edges to secure the filling and give it shape.

Bring the water in the steamer to a boil before placing the momos in it. Oil the steamer plate to avoid the momos from sticking. Steam them for 5-7 minutes and then serve.

