4 Tips to cook sticky rice perfectly

Glutinous rice or sticky rice is a type of rice that is high in dextrin and maltose. Sticky rice can be of different varieties, be it white, purple, or black. It is best for dishes such as curries, stir-fries, and even desserts.

Sticky rice can be from many different countries including Thailand, China, and Japan. It can be a little difficult to cook and manage because of its sticky texture. So if you are cooking sticky rice for the first time and want to know some tips and tricks to cook it perfectly then read on.

If you want the sticky rice to be very sticky then you should make it ahead of time to ensure the right texture. Whereas if you don’t want the sticky rice to be too sticky then cook it at the very last minute.

If you’re not happy with the texture of sticky rice and want a slightly al dente texture, then it is recommended that you don’t soak the rice before cooking it.

When serving the rice make sure to cover it with a damp piece of baking parchment to not let the rice harden due to being kept at room temperature.

While serving make sure to slightly wet the serving spoon to ensure that the rice easily comes away from the serving dish.

Also Read: Follow this easy recipe to make restaurant style Paneer Dry Red Chilli at home