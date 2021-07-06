4 tips to follow when travelling during the second wave of COVID 19

Having to urgently travel during COVID-19? Here is the list of things that you must keep in mind to ensure your safety and well being during the pandemic.

The second wave of COVID-19 witnessed an increase in the number of infected people and the number of deaths. The deadly COVID-19 virus has changed our lives forever. Apart from being highly contagious, this virus is airborne, and thus, wearing a mask and practising good hand hygiene are the only things that can save you.

In such scary and unprecedented times, although travelling isn’t recommended, it can at times, be necessary and urgent. So if you have to travel despite the spread of the virus, here are some tips that you should keep in mind to protect yourself effectively.

Wear a mask at all times

Since you are going to another place and will meet new people, you must wear a mask at all times. You can also follow double masking to protect yourself and others from this deadly virus and stay safe and healthy.

Ensure cleanliness and hygiene

Wherever hotel you decide to stay in, make sure that the place is well-kept, hygienic, and clean. Ensure that the rooms are regularly sanitized and that the place follows proper precautions and rules. The same thing goes for restaurants that you decide to eat at, during your visit.

Avoid crowds

Try your best to avoid crowded areas. Don’t go out during peak hours or visit places that you know will be crowded at all times. Maintain social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.

Keep a pocket sanitiser with you

Since you will be touching commonly-touched surfaces such as lift buttons, handles, knobs, etc. it is best to always keep a pocket sanitizer with you. Don’t touch your face or eat anything without sanitizing your hands.

Also Read: 5 Destinations in India to visit for a monsoon getaway

Share your comment ×