4 Tips to make the perfect soft and fluffy scrambled eggs

Do you always crave fluffy and creamy scrambled eggs? Then check out these simple tips to make the perfect scrambled eggs and pamper your tastebuds.

Eggs are a versatile ingredient and can be cooked in different ways from poached and fried to boiled and scrambled. When we talk about scrambled eggs, it is a way that we all are pretty familiar with. We know the basic ingredients and the recipe to make scrambled eggs.

But most of us struggle to achieve the softness and fluffiness while making them. What we instead make is a gooey and utilitarian and hurriedly-made version of scrambled eggs. So if you want to make the perfectly fluffy, moist and soft scrambled eggs, then follow these simple tips to nail the dish to perfection.

1. While making scrambled eggs, keep in mind that they continue to cook even after they have been removed from heat, also known as “carry-over cooking”. So only serve them on a plate, when they are slightly softer than you want them to be to achieve a perfect cook on the eggs.

2. Another tip to make the perfect scrambled eggs is to thoroughly whisk the eggs before cooking. When you whisk vigorously, you incorporate air that helps in producing fluffy eggs.

3. Cook the eggs on low heat instead of high heat, to achieve just the right cook and texture. Cooking them on high heat can make them dry and bland. So to achieve creamy and soft scrambled eggs, cook them on low heat.

4. When you put the eggs into the pan, use a spatula to swirl the egg in circles all around the pan. This is done to achieve creaminess and fluffiness. Do this till the eggs look thickened, to get soft and moist scrambled eggs.

Also Read: Make Maharashtrian Amti at home with this quick and simple recipe

Share your comment ×