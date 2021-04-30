4 Tips for working people to keep their nutrition level in balance
People these days find it tough to strike a balance between a busy work schedule and at the same time looking after their health and keeping the nutritional quotient relatively high. But by following a few basic guidelines, we can take complete control of our health along with our work. So, Ryan Fernando, a celebrity nutritionist shares some tips about working people to keep their nutrition level in balance.
Never skip breakfast
We all, at some stage, make this mistake. In a rush to start the day and manage the schedule, unfortunately, breakfast gets skipped. There is a gap of solid 6-8 hours between your dinner and breakfast, so to kick start the day, your body and mind will require sufficient energy. So, start your day with paratha or egg or idli or juice or poha, etc.
Meals should be small and frequent
Portion size is another topic of concern for lunch, dinner, and snacks. Contrary to popular belief, it is preferable to divide these big meals into smaller ones during the day. If you snack healthily at regular intervals, controlling your portions for breakfast, lunch, and dinner would be relatively simple.
Healthy Snacking
Small meals at 11 AM and 4 PM with almonds, figs, dates, walnuts, apricots, raisins, as well as fresh fruits, are healthy choices. These are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, that make you feel full and replenish your micronutrient stores. Smoothies are a quick and easy way to eat a nutritious snack. It is a great way to add fiber, protein, vitamins to your diet that gives you energy for the rest of the day. So, here is a tasty smoothie recipe to add to your daily routine:
Pink Paradise Smoothie
Ingredients:
1 small Beetroot.
1/2 (medium-sized) Pomegranate.
1/2 Apple.
1 small Guava.
1/2tsp of Coconut sugar.
1/2 Lime.
1-2 tsp of Chia Seeds.
1/4 tsp Cinnamon powder.
1/2 tsp of Apple cider vinegar.
Preparation:
Place everything into a blender and make a smooth paste out of them and voila, your smoothie is ready.
Food choices
A salad with low-fat dressing and a brown or whole wheat bread sandwich is a far better option than fried, greasy fast food. The three main meals of the day should include carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals. Grains are a carbohydrate source, milk and legumes are protein sources, and fruits and vegetables are high in vitamins and minerals.
