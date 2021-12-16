4 Travel destinations in India that are blessed with snow this season

If snow is on your mind this season and you are looking for places that will treat you with fresh snow, you need not plan a trip outside India. More so, because the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, has, already, started wreaking havoc in some parts of the globe.

So, put your explorer’s hat on as here is a list of places that are blessed with snow this season and will make for a perfect getaway option.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is already covered in white beauty and tourists have started thronging the North and South portal of Atul Tunnel to enjoy the snowfall. The serene place, undoubtedly, makes for a perfect location to spend Christmas or New Year.

Ladakh

The weatherman has predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in the region making it one of the must-visit places this season. So, pack your bags and get ready to witness the snow. However, brace yourself for the ongoing cold wave in the region if you are planning to spend your vacations there.

Uttarakhand

One of the other states to receive a snowfall alert is Uttarakhand. So, if Himachal and Ladakh are not your choices of locations, then you may want to experience the snow in the Indian UK. Don’t forget to carry loads of warm clothes to avoid falling ill and enjoy a soulful and cold vacation this season.

Kashmir

Kashmir calling for all the snow lovers as Gulmarg is freezing at -8.6 degrees Celsius. This is truly going to be a white Christmas for the region as thick snow blankets it. If a chilly vacation is your thing, book your tickets and land in Gulmarg without giving it much thought as the skiing destination awaits you with bright fresh snow.

