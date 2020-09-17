4 Underrated ingredients in salads that are highly beneficial for weight loss

When it comes to weight loss, then the salad is the best option to add to your regular diet plan. But don’t only stick to the common ingredients, rather add the underrated ingredients to make your salads extra tasty.

When it comes to foods for weight loss, then the salad is one of the best items. You can incorporate all fruits, veggies and proteins based on your preferences to satisfy your tummy. Salads reduce belly fat, boost metabolism and help to give you the feeling of satiety.

But what comes to your mind when you think about salads? The most common ingredients that are usually used in salads are tomatoes, onions, cucumber, chicken, lettuce, olives, avocado, etc. But there are numerous other salad ingredients that are highly beneficial for weight loss. Find out below.

Salad ingredients for weight loss:

Sweet peppers

Sweet red and green bell peppers are rich in dihydrocapsiate and Vitamin C. They can boost metabolism, burn belly fats and regulate stress hormones. You can pair it with avocado, onions, black beans, vinegar, etc.

Eggs

Eggs are good for both weight loss and overall health. It has choline that effectively fights with fats in our body. Eggs increase our body’s potentiality to absorb the antioxidant carotenoids, which is found in broccoli, kale, brussels sprouts, carrots, sweet potatoes, etc. Add eggs to your salad with kale, carrots, mushrooms, olive oil, etc.

Berries

Berries have water and fibre that can effectively reduce your hunger pangs and aid in weight loss. You can have it with grilled chicken and onions.

Legumes

Legumes are a plant-based source of protein and rich in fibre content. They reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity. They can also provide you with a feeling of satiety. Add your legumes to citrus dressings, orange, radish, feta cheese, etc.

