4 Unusual types of Petha you can taste in Agra

Petha is an essential part of every journey to Agra. It is considered to be one of Agra's most famous street foods. Petha is available in a number of flavours, ranging from Paan to Kesar, and if those don't appeal to you, you can always try one of its other varieties. People go from all over the country to try this Agra specialty, which is known for its delectable taste. New Petha kinds have been introduced to keep up with the changing times and bring in a dash of freshness.

Here, we bring you 4 different types of Petha that you can taste in Agra on your next visit.

1. Sada Petha

Agra's traditional dry Petha is a must-try for anyone interested in learning about the culture of the Taj Mahal's humble capital. The Sada Petha is sweet heaven, a delight for those with a sweet craving! Crunchy on the outside and juicy soft on the interior, the Sada Petha is sweet heaven, a treat for those with a sweet tooth.

2. Paan Petha

Because of the culinary talent and astonishing inventiveness that goes into its creation, Paan Petha is often regarded as the king of all mithais. Paan ingredients such as pan chutney powder, cashews, and gulkand for freshness are encased in an outer Petha coating and moulded to resemble an actual Paan. The Paan Petha, which is known for its succulent taste and freshness, can be sipped on a hot summer day or after a substantial dinner.

3. Kesar Angoori Petha

Agra's Kesar Angoori Petha is a world-renowned sweet. It's created by soaking ash gourd pieces in lime water and then frying them in sugar, which adds sweetness and acts as a natural preservative. These Pethas are quite seductive, and the saffron sprinkled with milk adds to the allure of this treat. This Petha's smooth crunchy flavour will linger in your mouth for a long time. This is a must-have for all sweet-toothed individuals.

4. Chocolate Petha

Curiosity and interest are piqued by the name alone. Rarely does one come across a dessert that combines chocolate's sweetness with the purity of a Petha, a combination made in heaven. The juicy Petha acquires a flavour that is as wonderful as it is peculiar after being dipped in a layer of sugar and chocolate. The thick melting chocolate covering hardens into a delicious crunch and mouthfeel that will have you wanting more.

For all of these reasons, it is safe to conclude that the Petha is what has made Agra famous, second only to the Taj Mahal.

Also Read: 5 Popular spots in Delhi for the best Chhole Bhature