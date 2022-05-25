4 Unusual watermelon recipes to try at home this summer

Summers are all about bright-hued refreshing fruits! The bright reddish ripe seasonal watermelon is perfect to satiate the taste buds while rejuvenating your body in the blazing summer heat. Packed with multiple nutrients, juicy and delightful watermelons provide multiple health benefits right from keeping your body hydrated, and aiding in weight loss to strengthening heart health and maintaining healthy vision.

If you are tempted by the ever-so-delightful bites of watermelon and are looking forward to trying invigorating unusual watermelon recipes, then here are a few off-beat recipes of this versatile fruit to try at home this summer.

Watermelon kokum gazpacho

Ingredients

100 grams peeled watermelon

50 grams chopped kokum fruit

5-10 mint sprigs

1 tablespoon olive oil

50 grams cucumber (peeled and chopped)

Lemon juice

Salt as per the taste

Method

Start by taking a bowl and adding peeled watermelon, chopped kokum fruit, mint sprigs, olive oil and cucumber in it. Now, keep it aside overnight for the process of flavour infusion.

Now, take a blender and blend all the ingredients together until a smooth consistency is obtained.

Once done, strain the concoction and mix salt in it.

Serve chilled by pouring over ice cubes.

Fiery chilled watermelon soup

Ingredients

100 grams watermelon (de-seeded and roughly chopped)

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

5-6 sprigs of mint

Chilli flakes as per the taste

Black pepper powder as per the taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method

Take some olive oil in a pan and sauté chilli garlic paste in it.

Now, grab a blender and finely blend the watermelon and mint sprigs in it.

Once done, add this watermelon puree to the sauté paste and let it simmer for about 5 minutes. Season with chilli flakes and black pepper powder and set it aside to cool.

Garnish with finely chopped mint sprigs and serve with ice cubes.

Watermelon salsa

Ingredients

100 grams of watermelon (finely chopped)

20 grams cucumber (finely chopped)

20 grams of tomatoes (finely chopped)

20 grams of red bell peppers (finely chopped)

Chilli powder as per the taste

Jalapeno (finely diced)

5-6 sprigs of mint

Black pepper as per the taste

Salt as per the taste

1 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Take a bowl and mix all the chopped vegetables together.

Next, season with black pepper, chilli powder, and salt and mix well.

Finally, garnish it with fresh mint leaves and a teaspoon of olive oil and serve.

Sweet basil watermelon granita

Ingredients

100 grams watermelon (de-seeded and roughly chopped)

5-6 mint sprigs

Lemon juice

2 teaspoon honey

Method

Take a blender and blend half watermelon, lemon juice and honey into a fine mixture. Now, incorporate the remaining mixture and blend again.

Now, sieve the mixture and freeze it until partly frozen. After 2 hours, scrape the mixture properly and let it allow cooling.

Repeat the above-mentioned process until you scrape out the entire mixture in a crystallised form.

Pour some lemon juice over these crystals and garnish with mint leaves before serving.

Also Read: 5 Delicious delicacies in Jamnagar that you should try once