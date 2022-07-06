4 Unusual yet lip-smacking South Indian snack recipes that you must try at home
The South Indian munchies are peppered with nourishing ingredients like bananas, Rava, ragi and many others that will tickle your buds while leaving you craving for more.
The joy of munching on the crunchy, spicy and flavourful snacks is unmatchable. If you are looking for some interesting snack recipes that are equally delectable, light on the stomach and filling, then there is nothing better than South Indian snack variations. The South Indian munchies are peppered with nourishing ingredients like bananas, Rava, ragi and many others that will tickle your buds while leaving you craving for more. And if these recipes are made at home, the snacking time becomes all better. Here we bring you 4 lip-smacking snack recipes that you can cook at home to satiate your stomach rumbles.
- Murukku
Ingredients required
- 200 grams of rice flour
- 100 grams urad dal flour
- Salt as per the taste
- ½ tablespoon asafoetida
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- Oil for frying
Method
- Take a bowl, mix all the ingredients together and make a soft dough. Add water if required.
- Keep it aside for a few hours.
- Now, take a vessel and heat oil in it.
- Using a press roll out round murukkus straight into the hot oil.
- Cook from both sides until light brown and serve.
- Stuffed Idlis
Ingredients required
- 3 cups rice flour paste
- 1 cup urad dal paste
- 1 tablespoon pistachios, blanched
- 1 tablespoon cashews, roasted
- 1 tablespoon green and red bell peppers, diced
- 1 tablespoon pickle masala
- 1 tablespoon kasoori methi
- 1 tablespoon carrot, sliced
Method
- Mix the paste of rice and urad dal and keep it aside to ferment.
- Now, take the idli tray and brush it with oil.
- Pour the batter into the tray and the stuffing mixture into the centre until cooked
- Serve with a dip
- Vermicelli Upma
Ingredients required
- 2 cups thin vermicelli
- 2 tablespoons refined oil
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 tablespoon urad dal
- Curry leaves
- 1 onion, sliced
- 50 grams beans, chopped
- 50 grams carrots, chopped
- 50 grams of fresh peas
- ½ cup tomato puree
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt as per the taste
- 2 tablespoon peanuts, roasted
Method
- Take a vessel and roast vermicelli well until lightly brown and keep aside.
- Now, add some oil to the same vessel and add urad dal, mustard and cumin seeds. Allow it to crackle and then incorporate chillies and curry leaves. Saute well, add the onions and mix well.
- Add vegetables and spices to the mixture and sauté well.
- Once done, pour the tomato puree, vermicelli and water and bring it to a boil. Once the water is dried, stir the vermicelli and serve.
- Punugulu
Ingredients required
- 250 grams maida
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 3 green chillies, chopped
- 50 grams yoghurt or buttermilk
- Coriander leaves, chopped
- Salt as per the taste
- Oil for frying
Method
- Take a bowl and start mixing maida and yoghurt. Make a thin consistency like a batter.
- Now, add the onion, chillies, coriander leaves and salt to the mixture.
- Heat oil in a pan, make small balls from this mixture and deep fry these until golden brown.
Also Read: 5 Delicious foods you must try when in Ooty