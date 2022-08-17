4 Vegan cake recipes that you must try

Are you having a bad day? If yes, then a piece of cake can cheer you up like nothing else! There’s nothing like indulging in an oh-so-sweet, crumbly, and light moist cake. And yes, it definitely holds the power to fix your blues and to make everything right. But if you don’t want to indulge in sinful ingredients for the sake of your health even then you can gorge on the pleasure of a fluffy cake. All you have to do is just melt and beat healthy ingredients together and wait for watching it turn all fluff and golden and you are good to go! Still don’t know what to do? Well, here we are to assist you with the no-fuss vegan cake recipes that are decadent and wholesome and can be whipped up at home in just a few minutes.

Vegan Apple Cake

This vegan apple cake is quite delectable and is filled with the goodness of crunchy dry fruits and is a perfect treat for anyone following a dairy-free or vegan diet.

Ingredients required

100 grams dairy-free spread, melted

300ml oat milk

1 tablespoon lemon juice

200 grams of all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup apples, sliced

1 cup almonds and walnuts, chopped

Method

Take a bowl and mix oat milk and lemon juice together.

Now, add in the flour, baking powder, and butter and stir everything well.

Add in the slices of apples and sprinkle almonds and walnuts over the mixture.

Bake in the oven for 30-45 minutes in a preheated oven.

Serve with tea or coffee.

Vegan Ginger Loaf Cake

Indulge in this super easy recipe that has the perfect crunch of walnuts along with the unique blend of ginger and lemon.

Ingredients required

1 cup of oil

250 grams of all-purpose flour

1 cup powder sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon ground ginger

50g ginger, finely grated

½ lemon, juiced

Method

Take a bowl and mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and ground ginger together.

Add in the oil, grated ginger and a cup of cold water then stir well.

Now, bake the cake for 30-45 minutes and allow it to cool.

Vegan Dark Chocolate Orange Cake

A dark chocolate blend with oranges is something that will make everyone drool over it! Enriched with the goodness of soya milk and oranges, this will quench your untimely craving without hampering your well-being.

Ingredients required

250 grams vegan spread

250 grams of soya milk

2 orange zest

1 cup orange juice

6-7 slices of orange

2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 cup sugar, powdered

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

280 grams of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup of cocoa powder

1 cup vegan dark chocolate, finely chopped

Method

Take a bowl and add soya milk, orange zest, juice and apple cider vinegar together.

Now, sieve the flour, baking powder and cocoa in the mixture and stir well.

Add in the finely chopped chocolate and mix well. Add the orange slices on the top and let it bake for 30-35 minutes.

Serve.

Vegan Carrot Cake

Enjoy this mouth-watering carrot cake that is rich in Vitamin C, calcium, iron and other essential vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients required

1 cup coconut oil, melted

1 cup sugar, powdered

1½ teaspoon vanilla essence

210ml oat milk

300 grams of all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Orange zest from one orange

2 carrots, grated

A cup of chopped walnuts

Method

Take a bowl and stir together oil, sugar, vanilla essence and milk. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, spices and orange zest and stir in everything well.

Now, add in the grated carrots and walnuts.

Bake the cake in a preheated oven for 25-30 minutes and serve.

