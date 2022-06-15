4 Vegan drink recipes to try at home

The rage of summers is all about blending refreshing, bright, juicy fruits into nutritious and health-friendly drinks, relishing sip by sip to get a sigh of relief from the scorching heat. While the blazing heat is right in the mood to distress us for longer months, how about playing with the flavours of chilled nutritious fruits and smashing them into rejuvenating homemade thirst-quenchers to beat the heat? Vegan drinks are naturally packed with the goodness of fruits, low on calories and are blended with energizing fruits that will stimulate your not-so-oomph days. So, without much ado, let’s jump right onto the recipes.

Dates and almond milk shake

Ingredients required

½ cup de-seeded and chopped dates

Chopped dry fruits

250 ml almond milk

Method

Take a blender and blend 1/2 cup of dates & milk together.

Now, pour into a glass and serve with the toppings of chopped nuts.

Sweet berry and mango blend

Ingredients required

Iced water

1 chopped mango

20 grams of chopped strawberries

Mint leaves

Method

Take a blender and whip all the ingredients together except mint leaves.

Serve chilled with some mint leaves on the top and relish.

Mixed fruit basil merge

Ingredients required

2 sticks of lemongrass

6-7 sprigs of basil

50 grams of pomegranate seeds

50 grams of watermelon pulp

50 grams of orange juice

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Salt as per the taste

Method

Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.

Pour it into a glass without straining the pulp.

Relish chilled with ice cubes.

Coco-nutty tangy mix

Ingredients required

60 ml coconut water

100 grams pineapple (peeled and chopped)

5-6 sprigs of mint

Black salt as per the taste

2 teaspoon lemon juice

5-6 ice cubes

Method

Take a blender and blend everything together (keep 3-4 mint sprigs aside for garnishing).

Now, take a glass, squeeze in some lemon juice, fill it will ice and pour the juice over the icy rocks.

Serve and enjoy.

Do try these easy-peasy vegan recipes at home and satiate your taste buds without compromising on the health and nutritional profile. Comment and let us know which one is your favourite.

