4 Vegan drink recipes to try at home
While the blazing heat is right in the mood to distress us for longer months, how about playing with the flavours of chilled nutritious fruits and smashing them into rejuvenating homemade thirst-quenchers to beat the heat?
The rage of summers is all about blending refreshing, bright, juicy fruits into nutritious and health-friendly drinks, relishing sip by sip to get a sigh of relief from the scorching heat. While the blazing heat is right in the mood to distress us for longer months, how about playing with the flavours of chilled nutritious fruits and smashing them into rejuvenating homemade thirst-quenchers to beat the heat? Vegan drinks are naturally packed with the goodness of fruits, low on calories and are blended with energizing fruits that will stimulate your not-so-oomph days. So, without much ado, let’s jump right onto the recipes.
Dates and almond milk shake
Ingredients required
½ cup de-seeded and chopped dates
Chopped dry fruits
250 ml almond milk
Method
Take a blender and blend 1/2 cup of dates & milk together.
Now, pour into a glass and serve with the toppings of chopped nuts.
Sweet berry and mango blend
Ingredients required
Iced water
1 chopped mango
20 grams of chopped strawberries
Mint leaves
Method
Take a blender and whip all the ingredients together except mint leaves.
Serve chilled with some mint leaves on the top and relish.
Mixed fruit basil merge
Ingredients required
2 sticks of lemongrass
6-7 sprigs of basil
50 grams of pomegranate seeds
50 grams of watermelon pulp
50 grams of orange juice
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Salt as per the taste
Method
Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.
Pour it into a glass without straining the pulp.
Relish chilled with ice cubes.
Coco-nutty tangy mix
Ingredients required
60 ml coconut water
100 grams pineapple (peeled and chopped)
5-6 sprigs of mint
Black salt as per the taste
2 teaspoon lemon juice
5-6 ice cubes
Method
Take a blender and blend everything together (keep 3-4 mint sprigs aside for garnishing).
Now, take a glass, squeeze in some lemon juice, fill it will ice and pour the juice over the icy rocks.
Serve and enjoy.
Do try these easy-peasy vegan recipes at home and satiate your taste buds without compromising on the health and nutritional profile. Comment and let us know which one is your favourite.
