4 Vegetarian dishes from Malayali cuisine you must try at least once in your life

Some of the most delectable meen curries and beef stews come from Kerala. But little did you know the land is also home to the spiciest and tangiest veggie curries and snacks that make a wholesome meal in themselves! Right from kadala curry to the pumpkin and lentil dish, here are some delicious vegetarian dishes from Malayali cuisine you must try at least once in your life.

1.Puttu and kadala curry

This is a breakfast that can make any Indian family proud as its chockful of nutrients. Kala chana or black chickpeas are used in this one and it is well seasoned with spices and a liberal dose of onions. This is dished up with ripe bananas, grated coconut and Puttu or steamed rice cake that is garnished with fresh coconut. It's usually served with kadala curry, a dish of black chickpeas made with shallots, spices and coconut milk, that can also be served with ripe bananas and grated coconut.

2.Erissery or pumpkin and lentil curry

If you’re looking for a wholesome vegan meal, then try to cook this popular curry in Kerala. You can add a variety of vegetable in it right from raw bananas to pumpkin or even diced yams. The pumpkin is conventionally steamed and seasoned before it is tossed in the curry to save on cooking time and maximise the flavor. This can be made with extra chillies and pepper for a spicier version. But a mild dish shall require ingredient like lentils, grated coconut, haldi, garlic and cumin seeds along with steamed rice.

3.Pazham pori or Banana fritters

Should you crave a bit of sweet, then Pazham pori or Ethakka appam would be just the thing for you. These juicy banana fritters are made out of ripe plantain and are usually had as a snack with chai. Often served up at street side outlets, these are available in many tea shops in Kerala. All you need to do is slather them in a flour batter and deep-fry them.

4.Appam with stew

Imagine a mouth-watering pancake that is crispy and wafer thin as its made of rice flour and coconut milk- this is the iconic Appam. These are savoured with ishtu or vegetarian stew that is graced with lots of fresh coconut milk, spices, onions, French beans and other veggies. A healthy dose of grated ginger enhances the coconut milk in this stew. Although some add chicken to make a non-vegetarian variant of this stew, the veggie stew is divine in itself.

