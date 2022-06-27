4 Vegetarian Japanese food recipes to try at home

Japanese cuisine has a lot in the pipeline for vegans and vegetarians. Right from delicious curries to nourishing salads- the Japanese cuisine has something for everyone other than delectable sushi or soul-soothing ramen. The culinary blend of Japan uses mild distinct flavours and often relishes non-spicy food items to gain the utmost wholesomeness and nutrition. Here we bring you lip-smacking recipes of vegetarian Japanese dishes that you must toss at your home to satiate your cravings.

Japanese vegetarian curry

Ingredients required

3 cup vegetable stock

1 onion (sliced)

1 carrot (sliced)

1 bell pepper (cubed)

½ eggplant (sliced)

50 grams of mushrooms (sliced)

2 tablespoon olive oil

Salt as per the taste

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoon butter

200 grams of all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon garam masala

2 tablespoon curry powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Method

Take a vessel and heat the butter in it. Add all-purpose flour and stir it well so that it does not formulate any lumps. Cook until the mixture changes its colour.

Now, add the curry powder, cayenne pepper and garam masala and mix well. Keep aside this mixture.

Heat some oil again in the vessel, add all the vegetables to it and sauté well. Cover the lid and let the vegetables steam for 5-10 minutes or until soften.

Add the vegetable broth to the vegetables and cook until boiled.

Now, add the prepared masala to it, mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Turn down the heat and relish with rice or chapati.

The vegetarian bowl

Ingredients required

1 onion (chopped)

1 block tofu (cubed)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon chilli paste

1 carrot (sliced)

1 cucumber (sliced)

1 avocado (cubed)

50 grams cabbage (chopped)

Lemon juice of 1 lemon

50 grams brown rice (cooked)

Sesame seeds

Method

Take a pan and heat some oil in it. Now, add in the tofu and stir fry it well. Keep it out and put it aside.

Now, heat another tablespoon of oil in the same pan and sauté onion, cabbage and carrots. Add the soy sauce, chilli paste, and brown rice and mix it well.

Mix lemon juice and serve with the topping of sesame seeds.

Garlic Miso Soup

Ingredients required

5 cups water

1/4 cup miso

3 cloves garlic (minced)

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

30 grams mushrooms (sliced)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tofu (cubed)

Method

Take a pan and boil water in it. Now, turn down the heat and add miso to it. Stir well so that the miso gets fully dissolved without any lumps.

Now, add the remaining ingredients to the mixture and stir well until mushrooms and tofu gets soften.

Stir and serve.

Cucumber Salad

Ingredients required

2 cucumbers (peeled)

1 teaspoon white sugar

½ teaspoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil (toasted)

1 teaspoon chilli paste

Salt as per the taste

Method

Take a bowl and mix together sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, chilli paste, and salt.

Now, thinly slice the cucumbers.

Pour the prepared mixture over the cucumber, mix well and allow it to marinate for about 30 minutes.

Serve by sprinkling sesame seeds on the top.

