4 Vegetarian Korean food recipes to try at home

Korean food is a must-try if you want to explore some enticing flavours and spices. Korean cuisine is laced with delicious mouth-watering recipes that feature anchovy paste, fried eggs or pork skin. But if you are presuming that the cuisine offers limited vegetarian options, then this is no longer the case. Right from kimchi pancakes to latte- the Korean culinary fare offers multiple delightful vegetarian recipes that will thrill your palate. Here we bring you 4 mouth-watering vegetarian Korean food recipes that you should definitely try at home.

Korean Kimchi Pancakes

Ingredients required

200 grams of all-purpose flour

10 grams of corn starch

Salt as per the taste

Water as required

50 grams smooth kimchi paste

20 grams green onion, chopped

Oil to cook

Method

Take a bowl and mix all-purpose flour, corn starch, kimchi paste and green onion together.

Now, add water to make a smooth batter-like consistency.

Heat a pan, and drizzle some oil. Now pour some batter, spread evenly and cook from both sides.

Serve with a dip of your choice.

Spicy Korean cucumber salad

Ingredients required

2 cucumbers (peeled)

1 teaspoon white sugar

½ teaspoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil (toasted)

1 teaspoon chilli paste

Salt as per the taste

Method

Take a bowl and mix together sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, chilli paste, and salt.

Now, thinly slice the cucumbers.

Pour the prepared mixture over the cucumber, mix well and allow it to marinate for about 30 minutes.

Serve by sprinkling sesame seeds on the top.

Korean sweet potato latte

Ingredients required

2 sweet potatoes (boiled and peeled)

2 cups milk

1-2 tablespoons sugar

Ground cinnamon

Finely chopped walnuts

Method

Take a blender and blend sweet potatoes, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and walnuts in it until smooth.

Serve with the toppings of chopped walnuts.

Korean coleslaw

Ingredients required

30 grams cabbage, sliced

20 grams red cabbage, sliced

20 grams carrot, sliced

1 small onion, sliced

2 garlic, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon red pepper

1 tablespoon sesame seed oil

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Salt as per the

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Method

Take a bowl and add carrot, onion, red cabbage and cabbage and mix it together.

Take another bowl and combine the garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, red pepper, sesame oil, and sesame seeds and whisk well.

Pour this dressing over the vegetables, mix well and relish.

