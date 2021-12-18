4 Yummy recipes to easy meals for first time cooks

Attempting to prepare a five-course dinner is probably ill-advised if this is your first stint in the kitchen. Whether you’ve never cooked for yourself before, or are simply desirous of whipping up a hearty home cooked meal; you probably need wholesome recipes for beginner cooks. Well, we’ve got you covered, so you may read on to learn about four recipes that encompass everything from a mouth-watering chicken khichdi to a sinful cookie cake to please your tastebuds.

1. Chicken Dal Khichdi

This is the perfect dish for a cold winter’s morning as there’s nothing better than khichdi to make your hunger flee. This recipe to chicken Dal Khichdi is absolutely luscious and learning to make it at home ensures you needn’t order take out the next time you have hunger pangs. All you need is some chicken, rice, moong dal and desi spices to cook up this delight.

2. Veggie Mayonnaise Sandwich Recipe

The best part about this sandwich is that there’s no cooking required to prepare it. So, whether or not you happen to have a working stove or a microwave at home, you can still make this veggie mayo sandwich. A fairly simple recipe, all that's required is for you to dice all the vegetables evenly before you add it to the mix. Feel free to add in your favorite salad greens to this sandwich as it would only get healthier with celery, kale or baby spinach.

3. Easy Healthy Fusilli Pasta

Packed full of vegetables, this is a lot healthier than your usual pasta. This is also why it is the ideal dinner for someone who wishes to have meals that appear sinful yet are deceptively healthy. Some of the ingredients you dislike in this recipe can be swapped out with vegetables you do love right from corn to zucchini, to bell peppers and olives. While this recipe uses chicken, you can easily make it a veggie pasta without adding in the meat. Should you wish to make it more wholesome, you can add in cubed cottage cheese or tofu to suit your palate.

4. One Minute Cookie Cake

While this may not count as a wholesome meal, it is certainly the perfect dish for when you have midnight cravings for something sweet. This recipe requires the least effort, because with a bit of flour, sugar, Choco chips and butter you can whip up a cookie cake in just a minute! It is best suited to those who need to mind portion control for their meals, and avoid overeating large cakes or confections, as this mug cake shall satisfy the appetite of just one person.

Once you’ve mastered these basic dishes, you can move on to experiment with lengthier recipes of all your favorite foods be it lasagne, a biryani or even a pavlova!

Also Read: 6 Dishes from Mangalore you should try at least once in your life