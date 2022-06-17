5 Air adventures you must try to satiate your adrenaline rushes

When it comes to adventure sports, you are probably fine with easy underwater adventures like scuba diving, skiing or a trip to haunted houses but a lot of people hesitate to take the next step with extreme air adventures. Jumping from a cliff, hanging from ropes, flying in the wide and open canvas of sky with cool winds gushing on your face seems like a pretty scary idea but if you want to experience those rushes of adrenaline then losing control in the air can quench your thrilling soul while making you experience that heart jumped to the mouth feeling. Here we bring you 5 air adventures that you must try at least once in your lifetime.

Paramotoring

This is one of the most famous aero sports in India. It is an upgraded version of paragliding that holds a frame and lightweight motor with a pusher prop affixed to your back. This sport can be done from a tall building or hills and can give you ultimate views of landscapes as you fly over the jungle, deserts, mountains, rivers, and local villages. The starting price of this activity is INR 1300 and can vary as per the time, distance and place you choose. Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is one of the beautiful and well-known spots to witness this adventure sport in India.

Hang gliding

Hang gliding is an unusual sport when it comes to air adventure. This electrifying activity is extremely easy and an affordable solution to satiate the adventurer in you. Hang glider is a type of non-motorized aircraft which needs to be flown by the rider. The experience can be taken from the hills as the aircraft needs a high wind-facing location to take off. Kangra valley and Dharmakot in Himachal Pradesh are among the famous destinations to experience this sport.

Sky diving

Sky diving aka parachute jumping is the most prominent open sky thriller that can make your heart pump while escalating the rushes in your veins. The jump (free-fall) is usually done from an aeroplane or from a tall structure: the views and openness you experience while doing this adventure are worth the risk. A parachute is attached to your shoulders which aids in controlling speed while you land. In India, very few places offer this experience. Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu is one of the best places to explore stunning views while doing this air activity.

Paragliding

This adventurous sport is one of the safest and best bets to fly high in the air. This is one of the most common activities that people are indulging in these days. All you have to do is simply spread a wing on a slope or mountain, pump up like a kite over your head, run a few steps, and you don’t even know when you stepped off into the sky! Right from mountains to coastal and hills to deserts- various spots in India offers the best of paragliding experience with utmost safety. Sanasar in Jammu is one of the offbeat hubs to unravel the finest paragliding experience.

Wingsuit flying

This is an extremely dangerous and daring activity that requires a perfectly fit jumpsuit also known as wingsuit, squirrel or birdman suit. The two arms and leg wings will be there in this jumpsuit that aids in the flying and maintains the balance and distance while increasing the freefall time. The individual has to use his/her own body to manage the speed and direction.

Also Read: Naldehra Travels: 4 Places you must explore in this hilly heaven