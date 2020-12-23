5 Alcohol infused dishes you can make at home for a boozy holiday season

The holiday season is upon which means more cookouts, snacking and drinking with your friends and family. It is the time when families get together to celebrate the festivities and bring in the festive cheer by partying it up. To add a little more joy to this festive season, here are 5 alcohol infused bites you can try at home.

Alcohol is often discarded by health enthusiasts, but there is no such thing as too much alcohol during the holidays. We have found a perfect way to match alcohol with nutrition and give you the best fusion of your favourite drinks and food items.

Instead of chugging down a glass of beer, you will be satiating on flavourful bites of healthy foods while keeping your buzz and spirits high, literally. These alcohol infused bites will be loaded with nutrients that won’t give you a hangover and at the same time keep you happy high for a joyous celebration of the festive season.

Check out these 5 alcohol infused recipes you can make at home for a boozy holiday season!

Tequila lime shrimp

Shrimps are a favourite amongst seafood lovers. You can take this idea of boozy shrimps by adding tequila and lime to it. You can stir fry shrimp and add it your palate for flavourful bites that will keep you buzzed throughout.

Vodka infused pasta

The best pasta to make vodka infused sauce with is Penne pasta. Make your vodka infused sauce separately by adding shots of vodka to your regular red sauce and mix it well with Pasta. Serve hot and enjoy this boozy version of pasta this holiday season.

Boozy melon salad

A boozy version of a melon salad is the go-to dish for every party members. You can add watermelon, musk melon and more fruits to your alcohol infused fruit bowl. You can also add a scoop of ice cream to make it interesting.

Rum Balls

Rum balls are a hot favourite for many party goers. It is the perfect dish for people who have a sweet tooth, cocoa mixed with rum is the perfect way to end your meal on a sweet note and a high note.

Beer braised chicken

The perfect dish to satiate your hunger pangs, beer braised chicken is the ultimate food recipe to add to your menu. Add chicken to brazen pot with beer in it and let it cook slowly.

