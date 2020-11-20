5 AMAZING health benefits of Paneer, the favourite ingredient of every vegetarian

Paneer is a staple ingredient in every Indian household. It is a multi-faceted ingredient which can be consumed in many forms. These are some of the health benefits of this dairy product.

Paneer is a versatile ingredient and is used in a variety of dishes. It is an all-rounder and goes with every and any dish and can be eaten in many ways. It is like a luxury form of potato and is delicious and can elevate any dish. It has many avatars, ranging from being doused in the curry to being eaten as finger food.

Apart from being delicious, it is also highly beneficial for health. It is an ideal source of vitamins, proteins, minerals and amino acids. It is loaded with calcium and nutrients. Have a look at these health benefits of this multifaceted ingredient.

Boosts Immunity

Paneer is rich in nutrients and minerals, which helps in boosting immunity and helps in keeping the body fit and healthy. A stronger immune system, in turn, helps in preventing diseases and illnesses.

Healthy Heart

It is said to be rich in vitamin B12 which helps in regulating fluid balance and in preventing heart diseases. It is also low in fat and is therefore good for the heart.

Digestive System

Paneer helps treat an upset stomach. It is extremely light on the stomach and prevents constipation and digestive issues.

Strong Bones

Rich in calcium and phosphorus, Paneer is very good for the bones and for bone-related problems like osteoporosis.

Prevents Anaemia

Anaemic people are said to experience fatigue and weakness. Consuming Paneer regularly helps in promoting red blood cells which prevent anaemia.

