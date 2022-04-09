Kayaking, whether for a fast trip or a day-long excursion through the beautiful waters, can be both daring and soothing. Because of its geographical diversity, India is endowed with a plethora of beautiful kayaking destinations. While some of these locations may give you a burst of excitement, others will ease your senses.

Here are 5 amazing places to do Kayaking in India.

The Ganges, Rishikesh

Let's begin with Rishikesh, the kayaker's paradise. Rishikesh is one of the most popular sites for kayaking in India, with jaw-dropping scenery and the mystic charm of ashrams and temples. Wander across the Ganges' rocky and lumpy areas to make this an unforgettable memory. With so much to see and do, it's no surprise that Rishikesh is a popular tourist destination all year.

Mandovi, Goa

Whether it's the beautiful beaches, the picturesque backwaters, or the stunning rivers of Goa, this is one of the most popular spots in India to go kayaking. The unique experience is worth crossing off your bucket list and provides far more excitement than partying at Goa shacks and clubs. Aside from the laid-back appeal of the town, you can also observe the soothing beauty of the sunset while kayaking over Mandovi or Nerul.

Zanskar, Ladakh

Ladakh, often known as the Land of High Passes, is one of India's most beautiful destinations, especially for adventure seekers. From soaring high passes to captivating beauty, there are numerous reasons that draw visitors to the area and cause them to fall in love with it. The spine-tingling kayaking activity on the Zanskar River is one of the top things to do in Ladakh. What makes it even more exciting is the high altitude, which adds to the thrill and goosebumps for the individual participating in the action.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The magnificent waters are the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Andaman and Nicobar. As a result, the islands are great for kayaking. There are numerous operators here, and while the sea isn't as noisy and rapid as a rushing river, you can still have a terrific kayaking experience while also exploring the sea and marine life.

Beas River

It is one of India's most popular rafting and kayaking locations. Starting at Rohtang Pass, the Beas River flows through Manali and Kullu, providing magnificent views and thrilling kayaking routes. In terms of speedy levels, you will find them all here; you only need to prepare yourself and determine which levels you can withstand or cross.

Have you been enticed? We can't say we blame you. Kayaking is an exciting adventure that you should not miss out on. So, the next time you plan a vacation, make sure to include this thrilling sport.

Also Read: 5 Amazing tourist locations to visit in Coorg for a relaxing vacation