5 Amazing resorts near Mumbai to relax, chill and spend your long weekend in peace

The city around Mumbai has got tales to tell and if you're ready to take a pause from your normal boring life, here is the list of resorts to stay in and enjoy.

With the travel restrictions easing out and the will to travel screaming high like never before, all we want is a long weekend to relax and rejuvenate life. An escape from deadlines and work pressure is something no one can say no to. If you are looking for a short gap from the reality of life then here we bring to you exotic 5 resorts to spend your long weekends in and around Mumbai. Get the best of all with waters, greens and stunning views and enjoy the luxury of life in fluffy hotel beds.

Villa San Lawrenz

One of Mumbai’s best weekend getaways in Lonavala, thanks to its serene beauty and spectacular landscapes for taking one away from the polluted air of the city. With a pretty garden where your kids could play around, and a swimming pool to beat the summer heat, Villa San Lawrenz resort offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Lonavala. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features including table tennis at this magical place.

Price per night: Rs 1778

Della Resorts

Worried to leave your pets behind, then take them along with you for an exciting weekend stay at Della Resorts, Lonavala. The hotel offers 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service. Located just 2 km from the city centre the hotel provides easy accessibility to important town facilities. Make your stay unforgettable with wonderful recreational facilities such as dart board, hot tub, fitness centre, sauna, golf course (on site) at Della resorts.

Price per night Luxury Room: Rs 6127

The Dukes Retreat Resort

82 km drive from Mumbai city, you’ll find the mesmerizing beauty of Khandala, which is a haven for nature lovers and adrenaline junkies. The Dukes Retreat is a 4-star hotel known for treating its guests with superior services and a broad range of amenities. This could be your ideal place to spend a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time. Let us not miss telling you about the wonderful recreational facilities available there such as a fitness centre, spa, massage, pool (kids) and a beautiful garden.

Price per night Executive Room: Rs 2961

Evershine Resort Mahabaleshwar

The highest hill station in the western section of India, Mahabaleshwar is a must-visit place near Mumbai. For its historic relevance, inspiring architecture, passionate landscapes and tons of fresh berries; a weekend by this place can never go wrong. Just 1.3 km from the city centre, Evershine Resort is situated in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Wilson Point, Babington Point, Helen's Point. For your comfortable and convenient stay, the hotel provides a home-like experience throughout your stay.

Price per night Superior Room: Rs 2500

The Forest Club Resort

As the name suggests, the hotel is an escape to fresh air and bootle greens ambience bringing you Eden’s garden into reality. Located on a hill, having the largest meandering pool in India the resort also has an in-house multi-cuisine restaurant to twerk your taste buds with delicious food, a bar, gymnasium, banquet, indoor games room and game zone for kids. A vacation spent rightly blending in with nature and the divine beauty of Karjat can be your golden ticket to happiness.

Price per night Deluxe Room : Rs 2703

