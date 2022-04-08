5 Amazing tourist locations to visit in Coorg for a relaxing vacation

With tremendous sites in Coorg, renowned for its breathtaking uncommon beauty, varied landscape, and a diversity of experiences that it provides to visitors, what actually contributes to its popularity is that it is a year-round resort blessed with pleasant weather, and each season reveals something unique about its landscape. Coorg has something for everyone, from its headquarters in Madikeri to the Pushpagiri Hill range in Somwarpet and Asia's largest honey-producing centre in Virajpet.

Here we bring you 5 amazing places to visit in Coorg for a memorable experience.

1. Abbey Falls

If you are taking a road trip to Coorg in your own vehicle, you will be able to explore not just the locations to visit on the way to Coorg, but also all of the fantastic tourist spots within this magnificent region. One such breath-taking location is Abbey Falls, which is one of the most popular things to do in Coorg. The waterfall is located 1 km from the town of Madikeri, between coffee fields and spice estates. Enjoy the pouring magnificence of the Kaveri River as it flows over a rockface and forms the falls.

2. Raja’s Seat

Do you really want to spend your free time like the royals? Visit Raja's Seat, one of the top Coorg tourist attractions. This huge garden sitting on a hillside is reputed to have been a favourite hangout for Kodava monarchs. And you'll understand why when you see the most spectacular sunsets from here, as well as mesmerising views of the verdant valley and colourful flowering flowers.

3. Dubare Elephant Camp

It would not be an exaggeration to state that a visit to the Dubare Elephant Camp would be a must-do on any trip to Coorg. This camp contains a large number of elephants that are trained by naturalists. The elephant trainers discuss many areas of elephant history, ecology, and biology. Visitors can also participate in elephant-related activities such as feeding the elephants ragi, jaggery, sugarcane, bananas, and coconuts. Tourists can also observe elephants being scrubbed in the river and oil being applied to their foreheads and tusks.

4. Madikeri Fort

If you're in Madikeri, you won't be able to overlook this massive fort perched atop Stuart Hill. Originally a mud fort erected by Mudduraja in 1681, this fort has undergone numerous changes over the years. Tipu Sultan built the current stone edifice, which was rebuilt by Lingarajendra II in 1814, and the British added a clock tower in 1933. After passing through its stately entryway distinguished by two life-size elephant statues, you will find a chapel, a tortoise sculpture, and a museum on its grounds.

5. Omkarewshwara Temple

This lovely temple, located in Karnataka's Western Ghats, captivates visitors with its tranquil ambiance and unusual architecture. It was founded in 1820 by King Lingarajendra II and has an unusual architecture that draws visitors from all over. If you're on a family trip, you should surely stop by this beautiful temple and spend some time with your loved ones.

Coorg epitomises beauty. From exciting treks to animals, this natural place will leave you wanting more.

