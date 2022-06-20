5 Appetising dishes you must try in Jammu

Also known as the heavenly tourist spot, Jammu not only offers calming surroundings and picturesque landscapes but its distinctive flavours and cuisine is a charm for foodies too. The culinary affair of Jammu is influenced by Mughals and Arabs and you will find great varieties of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes with a blend of traditional spices and herbs in the land of Jammu. Here we bring you 5 appetising dishes that you must try while in Jammu to make the most of your vacation while satiating your taste buds.

1. Dum Olav

This veggie delight is extremely tasty, filling and healthy that can further make you drool over its taste and aroma. Also known by the name of Dum Aloo, Dum Olav is the Kashmiri version of potatoes that is made by frying potatoes and further sautéed in the puree of tomatoes and peppered with the zest of onion, garlic, and other spices to enhance the flavour. You can have it with naan or paranthas!

2. Modur Pulav

Modur Pulav is a Jammu-style version of regular pulao which is prepared in the goodness of milk, saffron, ghee, and cinnamon. The dish is further garnished with dry fruits including almonds, cashews, and raisins to bring out the best flavour of sweetness and crunch. The bright golden hue that comes from saffron not only makes it visually tempting but also affixes an exclusive aroma to this dish.

3. Kahwa

Kahwa is a traditional tea of Kashmir that is equally relished in the territory of Jammu. The tea is prepared with the amalgamation of naturally rich ingredients including green tea leaves, whole spices, nuts and saffron. Being rich in antioxidants and other multiple nutrients, kahwa is a nourishing dish and you will find varied variations of this dish in Jammu. Some locals even add milk to it, convert it into Mughal chai and slurp it during the day.

4. Aab Gosh

This is a delicious treat for all the mutton lovers out there! The dish is prepared by cooking mutton in milk and further hinted with spices to bring the best flavours. The tender and juicy meat melts in your mouth easily and will definitely make you forget about all the other mutton dishes that you have tasted. Aab Gosh is mostly savoured with saffron-cooked rice.

5. Dahi baingan

Dahi baingan is the tastiest and unique blend of lip-smacking ingredients that you simply can’t resist. The dish is prepared by dicing and cooking the eggplant into the gravy of yoghurt and fusion with multiple local spices for a distinctive and unmatchable taste. The dish can be relished with chapattis or can also be served as a side dish.

