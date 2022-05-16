5 Appetizing traditional Maharashtrian Sweets that you should relish once

Amidst the spicy chaats, fluffy rice idlis to tangy curries, there’s a lot more to Maharashtrian cuisine that deserves to be relished once! The Maharashtrian cuisine is a perfect blend of varied drool-worthy flavours and culinary techniques, both of which bring out luscious lip-smacking delicacies that can leave one speechless. Maharashtra offers a long list of traditional sweets right from sugary syrup loaded flatbreads to nourishing slurps of mango mastani that are a generous treasure of appetizing ingredients, and absolutely quench your taste buds.

Here are 5 appetizing traditional Maharashtrian sweets that you should definitely relish

1. Basundi

Basundi is a dish prepared with condensed milk and holds the perfect sweet and nutty flavours as the dish are further hinted with cardamom and a variety of dry fruits. With a similar appearance just like Rabri, this dish is just the perfect wholesome dessert to relish after a meal and can be prepared in varied flavours including custard apple and grapes. This dish can be relished hot as well as chilled.

2. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is the most-loved sweet dish during the time of festivals. With a look similar to flatbreads, this dish is filled with the sweet lentil blend, also known as Puran. While the process of preparing this sweet dish is quite similar all through Maharashtra, its filling depends on the liking. Some people fill it with jaggery, nuts or flour while some choose to go the traditional way. This sweet dish is usually delighted during the celebrations of prominent Maharashtrian festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi.

3. Malpua

Coated with sugar syrup and the crunchy toppings of nuts- Malpua is yet another Maharashtrian sweet dish that you can’t get enough of. It looks like pancakes and is prepared from the technique of deep-frying. With crushed pistachios as a topping along with the sides of chilled rabri, every bite of this dish is pure bliss!

4. Shrikhand

One of the most nourishing desserts from the land of Maharashtra, Shrikhand is prepared from the icy-cool creamy hung curd and is further hinted with sugar, cardamom, nuts and saffron to give it a sweet unique flavour. In summers, people usually flavour this recipe with mango pulp for a more chilling effect. Be it the traditional version of shrikhand or the mango one- both are just an overjoyed sweety after affair that you should add to your must-try bucket list.

5. Keri Aamti

Right from spicy tangy kaccha aam slices to nutty mango drinks-the delicious mango assortment has been always a thing in Maharashtra. And Keri Aamti is another mango affair that is a combination that is prepared from raw mango pulp and is further complemented with authentic Indian spices to bring out an unusually appealing palate. This dish is known to be a savour of scorching heat. Moreover, this sweet curry is relished with steamed white rice.

