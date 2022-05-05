5 Authentic dishes you must taste when in Tripura

India is a land of diverse culture and tradition, where people are treated with utmost love and are offered a plate of delicious meals no matter wherever they are! Right from the flavourful biryani of Hyderabad to the delectable kebab in Lucknow- each and every delicacy of India can make your taste buds go crazy with its flavours and spices. Going local is just the perfect way to explore India in an extremely profound way. One such state that is not so common among tourists is Tripura. A state whose culinary blend will leave you speechless and whose dishes are extremely dissimilar and uniquely heavenly. The culture and rich food of Tripura speaks for themselves.

Here are a few Tripurian dishes that you must please your stomach with!

1. Kosai Bwtwi

This marvellous dish is prepared using Burma, the fermented fish, along with chopped onions, tofu pieces, green chilli, garlic cloves, turmeric powder and salt. To add up to the taste and to augment the flavour kosai bwtwi Khundrupui leaves are further added to this dish. People of Tripura usually consume this dish during lunch and the blend of greens in this makes it extremely healthy. Moreover, this dish is usually consumed with rice.

2. Wahan Mosdeng

Wahan Mosdeng is a dish that comes under the list of one of the traditional dishes of Tripura. It is made with green chilli, coriander leaves, pork, and onion. The addition of Green chilli and other local spices makes this dish more lip-smacking and delightful. Served with the garnishing of cilantro, this meat dish is extremely healthy and its local flavour and seasoning can make you go just wow.

3. Gudok

Another local traditional dish of Tripura is Gudok which is the perfect combination of boiled vegetables and fermented fish. Because of the amalgamation of local flavours, this dish is considered simply a comfort food by the tripurians. With the combination of snake beans/chawli/choda, potatoes, green chillies, bamboo shoots and jack fruit seeds, this dish will satisfy your stomach like nothing else. The speciality of this dish is that it is mostly prepared and served during special occasions and festivals. So, if you are visiting this beautiful state during the time of festivities, then don’t forget to try this lip-smacking dish.

4. Chuak

Another common word for this is rice beer, a popular drink among Tripurians that is prepared by fermenting the rice. Again like Gudok this drink is specially served on occasions and festivals of Tripurians. This beer comes in various flavours such as jackfruit, Mami rice, pineapple and so forth and comes under the list of non-dangerous alcohol drinks.

5. Mosdeng Serma

In simple terms, it is the tomato chutney that has the perfect blend of local spices and ingredients like berma, red chilli, and garlic. Being tangy and spicy in nature, this chutney is served as a side dish with other dishes and is relished with the topping of chopped coriander leaves.

Also Read: Imli ka Amlana to Doodhiya Kheech, here are Akshaya Tritiya recipes you must treat yourself to

Whenever you visit this beautiful state, don’t forget to go local because what’s better than wandering like a local and gorging on the popular local cuisines. Do try these outstandingly delicious dishes there and cherish every moment with your loved ones.