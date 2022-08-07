5 Authentic dishes you must try when you visit Raigad

Raigad, a prominent district in the Konkan division of Maharashtra is well-known for its historic collection of forts, splendid beaches, and caves but is surely not restricted to that. The place is a hub to relish delicious curries, seafood and the local culinary flavours of this place are ruled by Maharashtrian cuisine with a luscious mix of South and North Indian food items. Right from spicy curries, sweet faloodas, and crispy and peppery varied versions of Pav and thalis- the place will make you drool over its luscious food items while wishing you more. Here is a list of 5 authentic dishes you must try on your trip to Raigad.

1. Kanda Bhaje or onion fritters

A plate of super-hot assorted Kanda bhajias is heaven to buds. The crispy, crunchy and fiery flavour of Kanda Bhaje can make anyone slobber in just a few minutes. The onion coated in the paste of gram flour and peppered with local spices and served with zesty and tangy chutneys is a perfect way to satiate your stomach rumbles during snack time.

2. Thalipeeth with white butter and peanut chutney

Thalipeeth is a savoury multi-grain flatbread which is prepared from the flour known as bhajanee, a perfect blend of roasted grains, legumes and spices. It is a wholesome dish whose flavour and nutritional profile will quench your buds while keeping you going healthily during your vacay. Thalipeeth in Raigad is served with white butter and peanut chutney to bring out the best of flavours.

3. Ukadiche Modak or sweet steamed modak

Who does not adore this sweet dumpling-lookalike dish Modak? Modak is the special dish that is savoured during the festival Ganesh Chaturthi and is prepared from steam rice flour, filled with a sweet mixture of jaggery and grated coconut. Ukadiche is a Marathi word which translates to ‘steamed' and therefore these sweet treats are prepared by the process of streaming. Melt in mouth in no time, Ukadiche Modak is something that is a must-try when in Raigad.

4. Seafood thali with crispy prawn and fish curry

Since Raigad is known for its seafood, you must definitely try an authentic delectable seafood thali while here. Comes with crispy prawn and fish curry, its rich, creamy, satisfying and scrumptious taste will surely augment your love for seafood. Peppered with local spices and serve with the raita, onion rings with the side of pickle, this seafood thali is definitely worth a try.

5. Falooda

Well, who does not love the chilled, creamy, nut mix sweetness of falooda? This luscious sweet is one of the most devoured delicacies in India and its thick, creamy velvety texture not only satiates your taste buds but also gives you the sensation of chills. Topped with nuts, and chopped fruits and enriched with the goodness of chia seeds, don’t forget to satiate your sweet tooth with some exquisite and amazing faloodas.

Go and treat yourself to the aforementioned most delightful and authentic dishes of Raigad and do tell us which one is your favourite.

