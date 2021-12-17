5 Baking essentials every amateur baker must have in their kitchen

If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out, start with this list of baking tool must-haves. Apart from the everyday products that you may already have in your kitchen, here are a few baking essentials you must have. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.

Dynore Measuring Cups

Baking is all about precision, so having a full set of measuring cups and spoons on hand is a must. Don’t think you can get by with just one type of measuring cup, you’ll need both dry and wet measuring cups to accurately measure all your ingredients. Keep these tools in an easy-to-reach spot, because you’ll use them all the time.

Price: Rs.172

Friday Society Pastry Brush

This handy tool has more uses than you realized. It can be used to grease a pan before pouring in cake batter, to coat the dough with melted butter or egg wash, or to “paint” milk on top of a pie crust. Especially if you’re a frequent baker, this is a must-have!

Price: Rs.199

Kuber Industries Whisk

Sure, you can use a wire whisk to beat together a few eggs, but it’s handy for other things too. In particular, it’s one of the best ways to thoroughly mix together dry ingredients and is also great for stirring together a homemade custard.

Price: Rs.94

Solimo Baking Pan

Really, you should have two of these baking materials on hand, because you’ll need more than one to make a stunning, layer cake. Round cake pans come in 8-inch and 9-inch diameters, but most layer cake recipes will work with either size (just make sure you have two of the same size).

Price: Rs.329

Asahi Kasei Cooking Sheet

You definitely need at least one cooking sheet in your kitchen. This ​​stick-free and heat resistant cooking sheet, heat resistance of 250 degree celsius for 20 minutes. This is the most effective baking and cooking sheet and ensures easy cleaning and cooking. These are reusable sheets as the sheet does not get burnt or dirty after cooking.

Price: Rs.349

