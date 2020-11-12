5 Basic table manners everyone should know

Table manners are something that is essential; however, we often forget to follow some basic table manners. So, follow these 5 basic table manners that everybody should be aware of.

Table manners are an essential part of one’s personality and grooming. Regardless of where you are eating, be it at home, or a restaurant, or at a party, having good table manners is very important. We should feel confident when we sit down to eat.

Whether it’s using a certain type of cutlery or just the way we eat, there are some basic manners that all of us should know and follow. It’s something that benefits us for the rest of our lives and will always give a good impression of ourselves to others.

Here are the 5 basic table manners that everyone should be aware of.

Do not chew with your mouth open

It is basic courtesy to keep your mouth closed and to not talk while eating. This is a very basic rule that everyone should always follow.

Keep your phone away

Using your phone in the middle of a meal is considered rude and is a sign of disrespect towards the food. So, avoid using your phone while having a meal.

Put the napkin on your lap

When your meal arrives, put the napkin on your lap and do not tuck it in your collar. When going to use the loo, keep the napkin on the chair and not on the table.

Do not reach for the food

If you want something that’s far away, then don’t clumsily reach out for it, rather ask the person close to it to pass it to you.

Keep your elbows off the table

While sitting on the table, do not slouch or keep your elbows on the table. The table is for the food and not to rest your body on it.

