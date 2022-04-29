5 Beautiful places for nature lovers in India

Nature is a never-ending source of healing for our soul and body. There are many beautiful natural locations in India with lush green forests, large mountains, beautiful flowers, rivers, and so on. The list continues. From east to west, north to south, this South Asian country is brimming with natural wonders. Many couples choose these locations for a romantic getaway. Even solo travellers and adventurers prefer to spend their leisure time in these places.

Here are the top 5 amazing places in India for nature lovers.

1. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, also known as the "Scotland of India," is a tiny hill station in Southern Karnataka nestled in the Western Ghats. With its lush coffee plantations, stunning landscapes, quaint villages, refreshing weather, cascading waterfalls like Abbey and Iruppu falls, and a diversity of flora and fauna at Nagarhole National Park and Talakaveri Wildlife Sanctuary, this place is irresistible. It's a great place to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reconnect with nature.

2. Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Yumthang Valley, the bottomless valley with a remarkable variety of flowers, is one of the top places in our list of the most beautiful places in India. Along with Pauhunri and Shundu Tsenpa, it provides an eye-catching vista of peaks. The valley is an amazing treat where you would become a part of the never-ending picture, of loose of any kind of infringement.

3. Lonar Lake, Maharashtra

Lonar Lake, also known as Lonar Crater, is the world's oldest meteorite crater and the largest basaltic rock crater. It is located in the Maharashtra district of Buldhana. It is nearly 1832 metres long and has an average depth of 148 metres. The lake's unique ecosystem will make you rub your eyes in disbelief. It is regarded as one of the most scenic natural tourist destinations in India.

4. Nubra Valley, Ladakh

Nubra Valley is located between Tibet and Kashmir and is known for its orchards, scenic vistas, Bactrian camels, and monasteries. It is surrounded by snow-capped Himalayan ranges. There are sand dunes, monasteries, a ruined palace, and a completely different culture (Balti) to discover at Turtuk. The valley's picturesque and breathtaking view places it on our list of beautiful places in India.

5. Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu

The Hogenakkal Falls, located on the Kaveri River in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, is one of the most beautiful tourist attractions in the country. One can spend hours gazing at the milky-white water cascading down the cliffs, accompanied by the soothing sound of the gushing water. The waterfall is best experienced via boat rides, which are also popular among tourists visiting this location.

Each of the places listed here will easily make your trip to India worthwhile.

Also Read: 4 Places to explore in Kanyakumari for the best experience



