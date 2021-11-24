5 Beautifully Instagrammable places in namma Bengaluru you should head to

Those heading off to Bengaluru can enjoy visiting a city that has a well-organised infrastructure and picturesque landscapes. The capital of Karnataka is not only graced with a pleasant climate, but also a thrilling and palatable food scene. While knowing Kannada isn’t a prerequisite for travel, it can certainly help you bond with locals. If you’re visiting Bangalore soon, then you must add these Instagram-worthy spots to your travel bucket list, as pictures taken at these locations shall thrill you.

Bangalore Palace

This beautiful royal palace has stunning wooden interiors and is flanked by lush greenery on all sides. Its Tudor and Scottish Gothic architectural blend makes it a tourist hot spot and the perfect place to take pictures.

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

If you have a bit of a green thumb or even enjoy nature’s beauty at its best, then this botanical garden is a must visit. What’s fascinating is that some of the plants here are over a century old and were imported from Persia, Afghanistan and France.

Innovative Film City

In case you liked Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, then you’ll probably love Innovative Film City in Bengaluru. It essentially offers studio space and sets for movies but doubles up as an amusement park. Their reality TV set tours are a joy and let you take exciting pictures with all the diverse sets. It would be wise to check which tours are operational post-covid-19.

The Infosys Pyramid in Electronic City

If you’ve always fancied getting yourself clicked in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, then the Infosys pyramid in Electronic City can be a shortcut to your dream. While it may not be the Louvre, it is certainly similar in structure and the beautiful facade can make for some stunning images.

Shree Bhoga Nandishwara Temple

A stone’s throw away from the city, Bhoganandiswara Temple in Nandi village is a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. The intricate carvings in the ornate shrine from 9th century CE make this a compelling visit.

An exceptionally progressive metropolitan city, Bengaluru offers tourists a first-rate metro system and convenient public transport. Apart from these scenic locations, you can relish some delectable fare in town and also shop till you drop.

