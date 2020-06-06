5 Best Biryani secret tips REVEALED by Chef

Chef Milan Gupta- Head chef at Taftoon Bar & Kitchen has shared his thoughts on this evergreen delicacy and some of the uncommon tips for a perfect Biryani.

Biryani is an evergreen classic dish that requires no introduction. It is one of the most loved delicacies across the world. The aromatic and heavenly dish was introduced to North India by Mughals apparently while the South Indian was exposed to the ambrosial recipe through the Arabs. In India, you will find a wide variety of Biryani. Either based on food such as chicken, mutton, egg, vegetable and fish biryani or regional flavour based, for instance, Hyderabadi Biryani, Awadhi and Bombay Biryani among others. Some of the popular and celebrated ones are Ambur Biryani, Dindigul Biryani, Bhatkali Biryani and Beary Biryani among others.

We asked Chef Milan Gupta- Head chef at Taftoon Bar & Kitchen to share some secret tips and his views on the dish. He said, "Biryani is a single dish and should be treated as such and not as a sum total of a separate and long list of ingredients. Therefore as creation, it has to be the perfect 'marriage' of meat and rice cooked together more often than not in layers. The marriage is of flavours, texture or feels and taste of the protagonist the meat and it's better half rice. Another important point to note is that today there is no one biryani that can claim to be the first or authentic as each region or style has its own highlights cheered on and backed by its die-hard fans, Biryani aficionados and connoisseurs, that have evolved over ages.

He added, "Speaking of a few culinary nuances in the art of crafting a biryani, many of them are secrets that have passed from one generation of the master to the next. Firstly, ensure that you have the right ingredients, the knowledge of which comes through experience and keen observation."

Check out his best secret tips right below:

1. Whole spices

The whole spices, condiments and masalas should be carefully selected for quality and it is, therefore, better to make all compound masalas and powders at home or inhouse rather than mixes that are available off the shelf. This way the quality is of the highest levels. It is a small detail but the result can be smelt from afar.

2. Pots

The best pots for making the biryani are copper or brass ones which are perfectly tinned and heavy-bottomed. While using any other metalware do make sure that the thickness of the pot is good to avoid burning at the base. Another point to be kept in mind is that the pot should be large enough so that there is a minimum of 30 percent space still left once all the ingredients are loaded for the final finish. This way there is enough space for the steam.

If you are cooking in baked clay handi make sure to soak it in water and heat season it on a flame before cooking. It's also important to nicely grease the pot before you begin. Keep some charcoal handy to be made red hot and kept on the top of the lid or cover for the final dum.

3. Marination

Red meats, Lamb, Mutton should be marinated at least 4 or 5 hours in advance, or even overnight for best results. It also helps to tenderize the meat and allow the flavors to seep in.

Here's an old secret and still followed by some- avoid adding salt at this stage as it has a dehydrating effect on the meat and forces the juices to seep out of the meat. The salt should be added halfway through the cooking process.

Mustard oil is known to give the best results when added to the marination. It adds strength to the flavour and finally adds to the aroma when it blends in with the condiments and spices. Although in several cooking styles other seed oils and or ghee are also used.

4. Rice and cooking method

For achieving the best results, while boiling rice, add a potli of whole spices and add the juice of lime midway through the process. It will not only add freshness to the flavour of the rice but also ensures that it doesn't overcook. Cook the rice only till it is 80% done and then drain and spread on a large platter or thal to cool it immediately. A variation of 'Kacchi ' biryani is cooked with soaked raw rice layered over raw marinated meat, all done in a single process of slow cooking in a sealed pot.

5. Important note on moisture and do not overdo these things.

Once the rice is layered over the meat make sure to add extra moisture you can pour milk, meat stock, ghee or butter, garam masala, attar or edible fragrance, rose water, kewda. Any of these will add to the shine, flavours and moisture content. These ingredients should be in the right quantity as the fragrant ingredients if added in excess could turn bitter.

Too much milk and meat stock (also called 'jhol') can spoil the dish by watering down flavours. Make sure to seal the lid or the dough 'purdah' well so that no steam escapes. Do not overdo the fresh mint and coriander along with brown onions on the top layer over the rice. They are typical Indian aromatic herbs and their subtlety is essential to bring out the myriad of flavours from the pot of biryani.

