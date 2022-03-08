5 Best destinations in India that are safe havens for women travelling solo

Are you a strong-willed young lady who wants to travel the world? Do you have a free spirit that isn't stifled by the absence of a companion? If you nodded in agreement to these questions, we have a treat in store for you: our list of the top destinations in India that promise to provide you with a taste of freedom, independence, and fun. What's more, these locations are thought to be safe for solo female travellers.

Read on to explore these safest 5 destinations for solo women travellers for a carefree holiday experience.

1. McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh

Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh, surrounded by the lofty Dhauladhar Ranges, is one of the safest places in India to visit over the weekend. This spiritual retreat is where the Dalai Lama sought refuge when he fled to India. The tranquil ambiance and fluttering Tibetan flags give you no reason to be concerned. The streets are easy to navigate and local delicacies are readily available. There are numerous high-end cafes where you can unwind while devouring delectable fare.

2. Gangtok, Sikkim

For any woman, Gangtok, the capital of the mountainous state of Sikkim, can be an excellent choice for solo travel. The people of Sikkim are extremely friendly and welcoming. In addition, tourists flock to Gangtok's Mahatma Gandhi Marg, where you can buy delectable momos and a plethora of fashionable, high-quality winter garments.

3. Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore, Karnataka's cultural capital, attracts visitors from all over the world and is one of India's safest cities for women. Also known as the "City of Palace," it provides a closer look at Indian culture and history. The 'Mysore Palace,' which is well-known and magnificent, is a sight to behold. People are friendly, helpful, and don't bother tourists, making it safe for solo female explorers. From premium and authentic sandalwood to silk sarees, incense, and the irresistible Mysore pak sweet, Mysore has a lot to offer shoppers.

4. Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is a place full of many experiences, popular among women bikers, nature lovers, and heavy metal fans. Apart from cool days and cool nights, Meghalaya's capital offers breath-taking natural vistas, numerous historical sites, charming villages inhabited by ethnic tribes, and delectable cuisine. If none of these appeal to you, simply pack your belongings into your backpack and head out into the wilderness for a memorable hike.

5. Hampi, Karnataka

Consider Hampi when making a list of safe places to visit in India. Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient rock temples and historical structures. People flock to this location for its laid-back and hippie vibes, as well as the stunning scenery. If you're a woman, you can let your hair down and stroll around town with ease.

So, girls, gather your belongings, stuff your backpacks with safety equipment and documents, and set out to conquer fairy-tale destinations. After all, why should all the fun be reserved for the boys?

